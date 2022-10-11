"It'll be a bit different further down the line" - Sam Curran hints at England not letting oppositions escape with future obstructions

England all-rounder Sam Curran has hinted that they won't let the opposition get away with any obstructing-the-field-like incidents in the near future. The 24-year-old also feels skipper Jos Buttler's refusal to appeal against Australia's Matthew Wade in the first T20I in Perth was the right decision.

The incident occurred during the third ball of the 16th over when Mark Wood's bouncer took Wade's top edge before hitting his helmet. With Wood running forward to catch the ball and the batter also in a race to reach the crease, Wade's hand came in the middle.

It prevented the bowler from catching the ball. However, the visitors decided not to appeal for the same as Wade continued to bat. When asked about Buttler's decision not to appeal, he deemed it risky given England will remain in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the second T20I on Wednesday, October 12, Curran observed that the replay was slightly fishy and that Wood deserved a wicket. The 24-year-old also asserted that the opposition won't escape with such tactics in the future, especially when the stakes are high.

As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I did see the replay, it's a bit niggly isn't it? When you play a game versus Australia and at a World Cup for instance, your competitive edge will be out there and there'll be wanting to win at all costs. Probably the right thing in the end was what Jos said, we'll be here for a long time it's a bit of fun, but maybe it'll be a bit different further down the line.

"In the moment, you'd hope they take it upstairs and the best decision is made because 'Woody' bowled a nice ball there and he probably deserved a wicket."

Wade, who has built a reputation for finishing games well for Australia in recent times, couldn't take the home side over the line in a steep chase of 209. Curran bowled the final over and defended 16 to help England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Maybe the easiest way is just go straight to the third umpire" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Surrey all-rounder also felt that umpires should take on more responsibility in such cases as it can prove the difference between a team winning and losing. Curran added:

"As players, you're watching the ball go up and we're looking at that rather than maybe the actual movements of the players involved. Maybe the easiest way is just go straight to the third umpire, it's probably tough for the umpires in the field, they're probably watching the ball as well. In those big moments, it could be a wicket that wins you the game or loses the game as well."

After an eight-run win in the first T20I, England will look to seal the series in Canberra.

