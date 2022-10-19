"It's not that the Asia Cup without India is not possible"- Younis Khan's stern statement on Pakistan hosting 2023 Asia Cup

Legendary batter Younis Khan believes Pakistan should stay firm on their stance to host the Asia Cup next year, whether or not Team India wants to travel.

Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah recently made a stunning claim that the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup will be shifted from Pakistan. Shah is also the BCCI secretary and he further explained that the Men in Blue will not be traveling to Pakistan as part of their 'policy'.

However, Younis feels the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should not give in to BCCI's demands and should even conduct the Asia Cup without India if the need arises.

Speaking to ARY News, here's what Younis Khan had to say about the whole situation surrounding the comments made by Shah:

"If the venue for the Asia Cup is changed, then we shouldn't participate. When will we take a stand? When the world comes to an end? It's not that the Asia Cup without India is not possible."

"If they (India) have a problem, then they shouldn't play": Younis Khan on the 2023 Asia Cup

Younis Khan also opined that the ACC as well as the ICC should look into the matter and not let the BCCI dictate terms to the Pakistan board. He also claimed that Pakistan are more than capable of hosting the Asia Cup even if India don't show up.

On this, Younis stated:

"The ACC and the ICC will need to come into the picture here. It's not just BCCI. Even ICC and ACC have a role to play. There is no need to negotiate. The Asia Cup should be hosted in Pakistan. If they (India) have a problem, then they shouldn't play. It's as simple as that."

With the 2023 Asia Cup as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan, it will be interesting to see whether the relationship between the two boards remains cordial.

Amidst all the drama, the two neighboring countries will face off on October 23 in their T20 World Cup opener.

