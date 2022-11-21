Former India player Wasim Jaffer has backed Suryakumar Yadav to play at the No. 3 spot for India in T20Is. He reckons that the premier batter should face maximum deliveries because of his ability to post competitive totals for the Men in Blue.

The comments come after the World No.1 T20I batter smashed an unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls against New Zealand in the second T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

Yadav lit a cloudy day with his batting pyrotechnics, hitting seven sixes and 11 boundaries, as he hit the ball to every part of the ground.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said about Yadav:

“It’s tricky for India because Virat bats there, but you would want your premier batsman. I mean, if you select Indian batters, the first name you would put there at this point of time is Suryakumar Yadav.”

He continued:

“You want him to bat as many balls as possible, and when he does it, you know what he can do. Most of the time, it looked like the score is gonna to 150 or 160, and then Suryakumar Yadav becomes the difference, and it goes beyond 180-190 or even 200.”

The right-hander scored more than 50 runs in the last five overs to propel India’s total to 191-6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, New Zealand were bundled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

“Lot of skill” – Ross Taylor praises Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand legend Ross Taylor praised Suryakumar Yadav for his calculative and low-risk shots. He observed that the right-hander doesn’t overhit or muscle the ball, which requires a lot of skill.

Speaking on the same show as Jaffer, Taylor said:

“He still takes calculated risks. Those shots over inside out over cover against the spinners. They are such a low-risk shot option. He had a little bit of luck when he tried to ramp Ferguson early, but I never think he really gave a chance.”

He added:

“New Zealand brought up the fielders. He backed himself to hit it over them. He doesn’t try and overhit the ball or try and muscle it over. I think there’s still a lot of skill. They were very good cricket shots.”

Taylor compared Yadav's innings with Kiwi stalwarts Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill and Colin Monroe's.

“It was an unbelievable inning. The way he started, obviously the way he hits the gap. I have seen a lot of good innings in New Zealand. McCullum, Guptill, Monroe, but that would have to be up there with the best T20 innings and T20 hundred I have seen on these shores in the history of the game.”

The Men in Blue will next be in action in the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday (November 22).

Poll : 0 votes