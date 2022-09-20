"It shows Virat Kohli century was fixed" - Twitterati react as former India captain gets out cheaply in 1st T20I vs Australia

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli got out cheaply in the first T20I against Australia at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. The Men in Blue lost their skipper Rohit Sharma (11 off nine), who tried to up the ante in the powerplay, in the third over.

Kohli also followed suit in the fifth over, trying to take on Nathan Ellis. The talismanic run-scorer, who looked under pressure against Adam Zampa, tried to play a big shot to break the shackles. However, he failed to get under the ball and skewed it to Cameron Green.

Fans were certainly disappointed to see Kohli getting out cheaply, scoring only two runs off seven balls. Many took a dig at the right-handed batter for failing to keep his good form with the bat going. Incidentally, Kohli came into the game on the back of a scintillating century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Here are some of the reactions:

𝙶𝙰𝚄𝚃𝙰𝙼. @ProudGautam 1 Innings without an International Century for @imVkohli 1 Innings without an International Century for @imVkohli!

Harsh 🕉️ @kohli_thor2

Comeback stronger king

#ViratKohli𓃵 Wakt hai azma le jitna azmana hai, ek match kya harayega use jisne haraya zamana haiComeback stronger king @imVkohli Wakt hai azma le jitna azmana hai, ek match kya harayega use jisne haraya zamana haiComeback stronger king @imVkohli 🔥❤️#ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/H4Uq9pT0C0

Pushpa ❤️🇮🇳 @TheEvil42644736 @BCCI @klrahul @surya_14kumar Virat Kohli getting out isn't the problem, the problem is how easily he is getting out. Either gets out on same outside edge or getting out by giving out easy catches. @BCCI @klrahul @surya_14kumar Virat Kohli getting out isn't the problem, the problem is how easily he is getting out. Either gets out on same outside edge or getting out by giving out easy catches.

INFERNO @LoyalRohitStan

- Virat Kohli from dressing room @mufaddal_vohra "I was planning on scoring 50 runs in 55 balls today. Very dissapointed by my own performance. Next time if not 50 I will try to at least make 2 runs in 15 balls not 7"- Virat Kohli from dressing room @mufaddal_vohra "I was planning on scoring 50 runs in 55 balls today. Very dissapointed by my own performance. Next time if not 50 I will try to at least make 2 runs in 15 balls not 7"- Virat Kohli from dressing room

emon gangopadhyay @emonkalyan @imVkohli poor form continues! Begging selectors to drop him from #Indiat20team , unable to score off a spinner in power play, how long is the rope @BCCI @imVkohli poor form continues! Begging selectors to drop him from #Indiat20team, unable to score off a spinner in power play, how long is the rope @BCCI?

Rajan Patel @dr_rajan174

Tweeting after ind vs aus match in which he made 2 runs only. @imVkohli you should do something else now other than cricket...give chance to good youngsters.Tweeting after ind vs aus match in which he made 2 runs only. @imVkohli you should do something else now other than cricket...give chance to good youngsters.Tweeting after ind vs aus match in which he made 2 runs only.

𝓗𝓪𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓻 🇵🇰 @ghulam___haider

It shows Virat Kohli century was fixed Virat Kohli 2(7)It shows Virat Kohli century was fixed Virat Kohli 2(7)It shows Virat Kohli century was fixed 💯

Bhishma 🇮🇳 @Bhishma_BJP



Again Disappointed Man

#INDvsAUS Virat Kohli is performing like full time TV actor and part time Cricketer...Again Disappointed Man Virat Kohli is performing like full time TV actor and part time Cricketer...Again Disappointed Man#INDvsAUS

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steer India after the fall of two quick wickets

With Rohit and Kohli back in the hut early and India reeling at 35/2, the onus was on KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav to bail the Men in Blue out of danger.

The duo batted exceedingly well to revive the innings at a good rate. Both played some delightful shots, keeping the Australian bowlers at bay.

Rahul reached his half-century before holing out to the deep square-leg fielder for 55 off 35 balls. Suryakumar, who has been one of India's highest run-getters in T20Is this year, continued his brilliant run with the bat.

With 119/3 at the end of 13 overs, the hosts will aim for nothing less than 200 with Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya in the middle.

