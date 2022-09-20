"It shows Virat Kohli century was fixed" - Twitterati react as former India captain gets out cheaply in 1st T20I vs Australia

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli got out cheaply in the first T20I against Australia at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.
Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. The Men in Blue lost their skipper Rohit Sharma (11 off nine), who tried to up the ante in the powerplay, in the third over.
Kohli also followed suit in the fifth over, trying to take on Nathan Ellis. The talismanic run-scorer, who looked under pressure against Adam Zampa, tried to play a big shot to break the shackles. However, he failed to get under the ball and skewed it to Cameron Green.
Fans were certainly disappointed to see Kohli getting out cheaply, scoring only two runs off seven balls. Many took a dig at the right-handed batter for failing to keep his good form with the bat going. Incidentally, Kohli came into the game on the back of a scintillating century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.
KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steer India after the fall of two quick wickets
With Rohit and Kohli back in the hut early and India reeling at 35/2, the onus was on KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav to bail the Men in Blue out of danger.
The duo batted exceedingly well to revive the innings at a good rate. Both played some delightful shots, keeping the Australian bowlers at bay.
Rahul reached his half-century before holing out to the deep square-leg fielder for 55 off 35 balls. Suryakumar, who has been one of India's highest run-getters in T20Is this year, continued his brilliant run with the bat.
With 119/3 at the end of 13 overs, the hosts will aim for nothing less than 200 with Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya in the middle.