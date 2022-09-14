"It will be quite easy for the next captain to come in and seamlessly transition" - Josh Hazlewood

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood has asserted that the side have genuine candidates to replace Aaron Finch as the next white-ball captain. The right-arm seamer believes that the group has enough experience to lead a seamless transition.

Finch took over as Australia's limited-overs captain in late 2018. The Victorian played his final one-day international last week. Although he will lead the Men in Yellow in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the tournament could mark the end of Finch's international career, given his form and his age.

Aaron Finch will retire from one-day cricket after tomorrow's third and final Dettol ODI vs New Zealand, with focus shifting to leading Australia at the #T20WorldCup. A true champion of the white-ball game.

Hazlewood stated that the team trusts one of the senior players to assume the responsibility should it be needed in the future. The 31-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We've got a good relationship with Finchy, the bowling attack has been pretty similar for however long he's been captain really. Think all the teams feel they are quite senior and there are a lot of guys who take leadership upon themselves in the middle when they were doing their skill.

"There's quite a lot of experience and think it will be quite easy for the next captain to come in and seamlessly transition."

With Australia set to play three more T20 series before the World Cup, the focus will be on Finch's form. The right-handed batter endured woeful ODI series at home against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

"With the quicks, we are probably going to rest here and there" - Josh Hazlewood on a pacer becoming Australia's next white-ball captain

Josh Hazlewood. (Credits: Getty)

The New South Wales seamer also opined that since fast bowlers aren't guaranteed to play every white-ball game, it helps to have a stable player leading the side. He explained:

"With the quicks, we are probably going to rest here and there, so it's not like Patty with the Tests playing every game, hopefully barring injury, probably use those moments in white-ball to rest.

"That could create a reshuffle of captaincy and vice-captain all the time so you probably want someone there who is stable and playing every game, makes it a lot easier I think."

Hazlewood has risen to become one of Australia's first-choice all-format players. He returned with figures of 4-0-16-3 in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup against New Zealand to fashion Australia's victory.

