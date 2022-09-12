Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return as Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022 is announced; R Ashwin picked ahead of Ravi Bishnoi 

Selectors have announced the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar have been left out of India’s main squad for the ICC event. The trio, along with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, have been named as standby players.

On the expected line, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out due to an injury he picked up during Team India’s recent Asia Cup 2022 campaign. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been picked ahead of Bishnoi.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed out on the Asia Cup due to injuries, have returned to the squad for the T20 World Cup. Bumrah did not feature in the Asia Cup due to a back injury, while Harshal was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a side strain that he picked up during the tour of West Indies. The players have been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Despite a poor Asia Cup campaign, during which he registered scores of 14, 17 and 20*, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been picked in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Dinesh Karthik also finds a place in the 15-member squad.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a mixed Asia Cup campaign, has been retained following his five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the last Super 4 match.

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Young pacer Avesh Khan missed out after a disappointing Asia Cup. The right-arm returned with figures of one for 53 against Hong Kong. He was inconsistent in India’s previous series' as well. In the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, he went for 63 in 9.3 overs.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has retained his place, having made an impressive start to his T20I career. The 23-year-old has claimed 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.14 and an economy rate of 7.38.

Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule

October 23: India vs Pakistan, MCG (1:30 pm IST)

October 27: India vs Group A runner-up, SCG (12:30 pm IST)

October 30: India vs South Africa, Perth (4:30 pm IST)

November 2: India vs Bangladesh, Adelaide (1:30 pm IST)

November 6: India vs Group B winner, MCG (1:30 pm IST)

