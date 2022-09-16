Jimmy Neesham declines central contract offer from New Zealand Cricket 

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is likely to follow in Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme's footsteps after declining a central contract offer from the cricketing board. Much like the duo, Neesham is set to take a step back from international cricket, albeit in different circumstances.

The Auckland-born cricketer has already struck a deal with multiple overseas leagues and will be considered for New Zealand team selection when available.

He was offered a contract following the vacancy created by the departures of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme. New Zealand Cricket, in a statement, mentioned that Neesham rejected their proposal:

"BLACKCAPS all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was offered one of the available contracts but declined - on the basis of pre-arranged agreements he had already struck with overseas domestic leagues.As with other non-contracted players, Neesham will still be considered for BLACKCAPS selection when available."

Urging people not to think that he chose money over his country, Neesham explained the situation on his Instagram story:

"I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract today will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country. "I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket."

Neesham was dropped from New Zealand's contracted list of players for the 2022-23 season. The likes of Michael Bracewell and Ajaz Patel earned their first contracts as Neesham missed out. The all-rounder has enlisted himself for the SA20 auction, which will take place in September 19. He also represents the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite being off the contract list, he is expected to be selected for the 2022 T20 World Cup as a seam bowling all-rounder option. He was part of New Zealand's extensive white-ball tours of the Netherlands, West Indies, and Australia.

New Zealand Cricket award Finn Allen amd Blair Tickner their first central contracts

Ahead of announcing the Blackcaps' T20 World Cup squad, the management decided to award explosive batter Finn Allen and pacer Blair Tickner their first central contracts.

Wicketkeeper batter Allen made his T20I debut in 2021 and registered his maiden hundred earlier this year against Scotland. He is a serious consideration at the top of the order for the BlackCaps on account of Martin Guptill's waning form.

Did Jimmy Neesham make the right call by turning down the contract offer? Let us know what you think.

Edited by Samya Majumdar