"Don't play the IPL" - Kapil Dev's advise to Indian players complaining about pressure 

Kapil Dev believes that players who feel that there is too much pressure on them during the Indian Premier League (IPL) should consider giving the competition a miss.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain made these comments while addressing the audience at the 'Champions of Aakash 2022' event. He emphasized that, while modern-day cricket might be physically and mentally taxing for cricketers, it is critical to keep the passion of playing the sport alive.

The decorated all-rounder underlined the significance of enjoying the game, implying that it might help alleviate some of the pressure. He explained:

"I hear a lot of times on TV that there's a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don't play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure.

"I can't understand these American terms, like depression. I'm a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can't be any pressure while enjoying the game."

Notably, a number of cricketers have come forward to speak about their mental health in recent times. Jam-packed cricketing schedules have been considered the main reason behind the mental stress experienced by players.

The last couple of years have been especially tough for professional cricketers as they have had to deal with strict protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. The prolonged say in bio-bubbles, away from family and friends, may have exacerbated the problems faced by cricketers.

Team India begin preparations for T20 World Cup 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has reached Australia for the all-important T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to kick off later this month.

India have started training for the showpiece event in Perth. They are scheduled to take on Western Australia in two practice matches on October 10 and 13.

The Men in Blue will then lock horns against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19, respectively, in warmup fixtures. Both games will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

India will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a high octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The side's performances in recent ICC events hasn't been up to the expectations. They will aim to turn things around this time by clinching the coveted trophy, after a gap of 15 years.

