“Khao piyo aish karo”- Virat Kohli gets nostalgic, shares childhood memory days after 71st century

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli is enjoying his time off the field after ending his 1020-day long century drought at the 2022 Asia Cup.

The former Indian captain on Saturday shared a nostalgic post from his childhood days on social media. The picture shows a young Virat wearing a smile while enjoying a meal during a party.

Sharing the story on Instagram, he wrote:

“Khao piyo aish karo mitro…Dil par kise da dukhayo na.” (Eat, drink and enjoy friends but don’t break anyone’s heart.)

Virat Kohli shared a childhood memory on Instagram.

Virat shut his critics in style with exceptional knocks in the Asia Cup. He amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92, which included a century and a couple of fifties.

In India’s last Super 4s match against Afghanistan, the right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls at a phenomenal strike rate of 200 featuring six sixes and 12 fours, which came as a big positive heading into the ICC T20 World Cup.

“Kohli’s century and his form are the biggest positives for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup”- Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim was very pleased with Kohli’s performance in the 2022 Asia Cup. He feels that the Delhi batter’s century and form are big positives for the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking to India News, he said:

“From India’s point of view, Kohli’s century and his form are the biggest positives for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.”

The former Indian cricketer continued:

“It’s a relief for the team management because his form is essential for India to win the T20WC.”

With his 71st century, Kohli is currently level with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting among the second-most hundreds in international cricket. He needs 29 more centuries to equal Sachin Tendulkar, who sits at the top of the list with 100 tons.

The 33-year-old will next be seen in action during the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa. Mohali will host the opening T20I against World Champions Aaron Finch and Co. on September 20.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy