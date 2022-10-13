"KL Rahul could be the top run-scorer for India at the T20 World Cup 2022" - Aakash Chopra backs the Indian opener to do well at the ICC event

Aakash Chopra believes India's top performer with the bat at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 will be opener KL Rahul.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rahul would enjoy playing on Australian pitches. He opined that the opener is very much capable of batting right till the end in the T20 format.

He said:

"KL Rahul could be the top run-scorer for India at the T20 World Cup 2022. He has an opportunity to bat all 20 overs, and he also has the game to bat till the end. These pitches will suit him a lot as the ball will come nicely onto the bat."

Notably, Rahul was sidelined for several months with a groin injury. He made his return in Asia Cup 2022 and has showcased decent batting form in his recent outings.

He mustered 108 runs in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against South Africa. The 30-year-old featured in two games in the rubber and struck stunning half-centuries in both of them.

"He will like the pitches and the big grounds in Australia" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh

Chopra further went on to say that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will play a major role for Team India at T20 World Cup 2022, bowling at all important stages.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how the youngster can be effective with the new ball, and will also be skipper Rohit Sharma's entrusted option towards the backend.

He added:

"I believe it would be Arshdeep Singh. He is going to bowl with the new ball, and also in the death overs. It is also a possibility that he might be given the ball during the middle overs as well. He will like the pitches and the big grounds in Australia."

Chopra believes the Men in Blue will start as favorites at the ICC event due to their bench strength and Indian Premier League (IPL) experience.

While he acknowledged that the side had a dismal campaign in the previous edition, he thinks the players are better prepared this time.

"If you say that you are the best team in the world and you say that you have the best depth, or you claim that your league is the best in the world, then without a doubt, you have to be overwhelming favourites to win the T20 World Cup.

"But it's true that it was quite a dampener last year. There is more hope this time as India have prepared a lot this year."

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup #TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup https://t.co/oH1vuywqKW

India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad has begun their preparations in Australia ahead of the showpiece event. They will take on Pakistan in their opening fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Poll : 0 votes