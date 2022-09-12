"Left-hand quota is permanently reserved for Pant" - Furious fans slam selectors as Rishabh Pant pips Sanju Samson to get into India's squad for T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant has managed to hold on to his position in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. The 24-year-old hasn't quite been able to remain consistent in the shortest format and many felt that after a disappointing Asia Cup, Pant was in danger of losing his spot.
However, the BCCI announced the 15-man Indian squad for the T20 World Cup on Monday, and Pant has been named as the wicketkeeper alongside Dinesh Karthik. Quite a few eyebrows were raised as many felt someone like Sanju Samson deserved to get the nod ahead of the southpaw.
Some believe Rishabh Pant got the nod just because he is a left-hander, which provides variety in the middle order.
The majority of India's squad for the T20 World Cup is the same as what it was for the Asia Cup. Injury to Ravindra Jadeja has ensured that Axar Patel makes it to the main team. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have passed their fitness tests and will bolster India's inconsistent pace attack.
The likes of Deepak Hooda and Dinesh Karthik have been backed due to their performances in the middle order after the IPL 2022 season. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retain their spots too.
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will once again be key players in the middle order. But it remains to be seen what role the team management has for Rishabh Pant in mind as he has been inconsistent in the middle order.
India's squad for T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.
Changes for Australia T20Is: Mohd. Shami & Deepak Chahar in, Arshdeep Singh out.
Changes for South Africa T20Is: Mohd. Shami & Deepak Chahar in, Hardik Pandya & Bhuvneshwar Kumar out.