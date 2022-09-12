"Left-hand quota is permanently reserved for Pant" - Furious fans slam selectors as Rishabh Pant pips Sanju Samson to get into India's squad for T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant has managed to hold on to his position in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. The 24-year-old hasn't quite been able to remain consistent in the shortest format and many felt that after a disappointing Asia Cup, Pant was in danger of losing his spot.

However, the BCCI announced the 15-man Indian squad for the T20 World Cup on Monday, and Pant has been named as the wicketkeeper alongside Dinesh Karthik. Quite a few eyebrows were raised as many felt someone like Sanju Samson deserved to get the nod ahead of the southpaw.

Some believe Rishabh Pant got the nod just because he is a left-hander, which provides variety in the middle order.

Here are some of the reactions:

kashish Gandhi @kashishgandhi BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



🚨 NEWS: India's squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Sudhanshu' @whoshud If being a Left Hander is the reason then ask Sanju to bat Left Hander, he'll still bat better than rishab pant. If being a Left Hander is the reason then ask Sanju to bat Left Hander, he'll still bat better than rishab pant.

Anurag ™ @RightGaps @Rishabhians17 @BCCI Pant has 13 avg vs Bangladesh,he failed against every team ...don't worry another group stage exit loading for chokers @Rishabhians17 @BCCI Pant has 13 avg vs Bangladesh,he failed against every team ...don't worry another group stage exit loading for chokers

Avishek Goyal @AG_knocks

They should have picked Samson over Pant and Bishnoi over Ashwin.

Avishek Goyal @AG_knocks

They should have picked Samson over Pant and Bishnoi over Ashwin.

Pant's selection feels like- 🏻 @BCCI Why is Pant there in the T20 squad?

Mohit @MohitRohitian If Indian team is a medical College pant is playing on ST quota. If Indian team is a medical College pant is playing on ST quota.

Fahir Maithutty @fahir_me



Disappointing squad selection overall. BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



Fahir Maithutty @fahir_me

Rishabh Pant's poor form meant nothing as he finds a spot. So does Deepak Hooda. If KL Rahul plays more overs at his strike rate, it hurts India more. Hope India goes to Kohli- Rohit for opening. Sanju Samson not even in standby players.Disappointing squad selection overall.

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Pant has been kept in squad considering his last Australia tour performance in test🤔 Pant has been kept in squad considering his last Australia tour performance in test🤔

Rowdy @_Rowdy01 🥺.

#BCCI #Samson #Rishabpant twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



Rowdy @_Rowdy01
The left-hand quota is permanently reserved for Pant. Sorry but we are not going to win the #ICCT20WorldCup with this squad. We can all feel for @IamSanjuSamson . He deserved a chance🥺.

Prantik @Pran__07 @BCCI How many more chances for Pant? If Samson got half of those chances we would’ve had another match winner in t20 team @BCCI How many more chances for Pant? If Samson got half of those chances we would’ve had another match winner in t20 team

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9

#T20WorldCup2022 #SanjuSamson BCCI selectors convincing each other how Rishabh Pant is a better T20 batsman than Sanju Samson T20 World Cup despite him failing in last 30 innings!

A l V Y @WoniWroos Pant 🤝 Dhobi

Sneaking into T20 WC squad doing absolutely nothing Pant 🤝 DhobiSneaking into T20 WC squad doing absolutely nothing

Anurag ™ @RightGaps @BCCI Have some shame ignore Samson and picking Undeserving players..this is why we never won trophies since 2013

The majority of India's squad for the T20 World Cup is the same as what it was for the Asia Cup. Injury to Ravindra Jadeja has ensured that Axar Patel makes it to the main team. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have passed their fitness tests and will bolster India's inconsistent pace attack.

The likes of Deepak Hooda and Dinesh Karthik have been backed due to their performances in the middle order after the IPL 2022 season. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retain their spots too.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will once again be key players in the middle order. But it remains to be seen what role the team management has for Rishabh Pant in mind as he has been inconsistent in the middle order.

India's squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : India's squads for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced.



#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #iNDvSA



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced.More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced. #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #iNDvSA More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Changes for Australia T20Is: Mohd. Shami & Deepak Chahar in, Arshdeep Singh out.

Changes for South Africa T20Is: Mohd. Shami & Deepak Chahar in, Hardik Pandya & Bhuvneshwar Kumar out.

