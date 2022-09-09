Legends League Cricket 2022: How to buy tickets for matches in Kolkata, Delhi and Lucknow?

Legends League Cricket 2022 (LLC T20 2022) will get underway on September 15 with an exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants. The exhibition contest is a part of India's Independence Day celebrations and will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

The main matches of LLC T20 2022 will begin from September 16 onwards in Kolkata. Four teams, namely India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers, will participate in the second edition of Legends League Cricket.

While the first season of this tournament took place in Oman, the second edition will take place in India. Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Cuttack's Barabati Stadium and Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Stadium will host the matches.

What is the price of tickets for Legends League Cricket 2022 matches?

Ticket sales for the matches scheduled in Kolkata, Lucknow and Delhi have opened on bookmyshow.com. The prices start from ₹350 per ticket for one match and go up to ₹2,500. Fans can buy their tickets online now.

Ticket sales for other venues should open shortly. The cricket universe expects a packed house for most of the matches, especially the battle between India Maharajas and World Giants on Thursday evening.

Big names like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Sreesanth, and Shane Watson are part of the Legends League this year.

The venue for the playoffs and final is yet to be announced. Organizers of the tournament hinted that Dehradun may get the hosting rights, but they are yet to make an official announcement.

