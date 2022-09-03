Legends League T20, India vs Australia Schedule: Full list of cricket matches in India in September 2022 

There will be a plethora of cricket matches in India in September. The Indian cricket team is in the United Arab Emirates, playing in the Asia Cup right now, but they will be back home after September 11 and host Australia for a three-match T20I series.

South Africa will visit India for a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series. Moreover, two leagues featuring retired players will also get underway this month.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the complete list of cricket games that will take place in India this month:

India vs Australia 2022 Schedule

Australia are slared to arrive in India for a three-match T20I series against the Men in Blue. The series will start on September 20 in Mohali and conclude on September 25 in Hyderabad. Nagpur will host the second game on September 23.

September 20: 7:30 PM IST, Mohali

September 23: 7:30 PM IST, Nagpur

September 25: 7:30 PM IST, Hyderabad

Road Safety World Series 2022 Dates

The Road Safety World Series 2022 will feature eight teams. India Legends, New Zealand Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will battle against each other for the title.

The tournament will start on September 10. The schedule for the tournament is yet to be released, but the games will happen in Raipur, Indore, Dehradun and Kanpur.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule

The Legends League Cricket 2022 is a four-team franchise-based tournament that will start on September 16. Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings and Hansal Tigers will participate in this competition.

The list of matches is not announced yet, but here are the dates and venues for the tournament.

Kolkata: 16th to 18th September 2022

Lucknow: 21st to 22nd September 2022

New Delhi: 24th to 26th September 2022

Cuttack: 27th to 30th September 2022

Jodhpur: 1st and 3rd October 2022

Play-offs: 5th , 7th October, 2022 – Venue TBA

Final on 8th October 2022 – Venue TBA

India vs South Africa 2022 Schedule

South Africa will visit India for three T20Is and three ODIs from September 28 to October 11. The first T20I will happen this month on September 28 in Thiruvananthpuram, while the rest of the games will take place next month.

Edited by Bhargav