"Log patake phodte hai yeh padosi Tv phodte hai" - Harbhajan Singh joins Virender Sehwag in trolling Pakistan fans after India win IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh are known for their brilliant sense of humor. Both of them loved performing against Pakistan during their playing days and continue to do so now even off the pitch.

Pakistan have faced India 14 times in World Cups so far, and have won just once, which was in 2021. They would have believed that they had the game in their grasp on Sunday but were undone by the brilliance of 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli.

Over the past few years, there have been viral videos of frustrated Pakistan fans breaking their TV sets after losing a match to their arch-rivals. Sehwag took that as a peg and posted a meme, taking a dig at the Pakistan fans. Here's what he tweeted:

"Relax Padosi , it’s only a game. Hamaare yahan Deepawali hai toh pataakhe phod rahe hain aur aap bevajah TV tod rahe hain Nahin yaar, TV ka kya kasoor. (People on Diwali here burst crackers, but you are busy breaking TVs. What is the fault of the TV?)"

Virender Sehwag

"Hamaare yahan Deepawali hai toh pataakhe phod rahe hain aur aap bevajah TV phod rahe hain 🤣. Nahin yaar, TV ka kya kasoor."





Even Harbhajan didn't hold back and quoted Sehwag's tweet with the following comment:

"Log patake phodte hai yeh padosi Tv phodte hai (People burst crackers and these neighbours break TVs.)"

Harbhajan Turbanator

"Log patake phodte hai yeh padosi Tv phodte hai"





India's morale could be at an all-time high

Sometimes, there are some incredible wins that set up the momentum nicely for the rest of the tournament. The Men in Blue might have done just that with their thrilling four-wicket win on Sunday.

Pakistan seemed to be bossing the game when India were reeling at 31/4. However, Kohli once again showed that the game is not over until he is there at the crease.

Scoring 50 off 43 balls, Kohli just teed off in his last 10 deliveries, scoring 32 runs to help his team script a memorable win. This could really give the Men in Blue crucial momentum going forward.

