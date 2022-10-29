"Meet the Madman"- Fans hail Glenn Phillips for stunning hundred against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand (NZ) star Glenn Phillips produced one of the best hundreds in the history of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka at the SCG on Saturday. Phillips walked out when NZ were in a precarious situation at 15/3, but scored 104 off just 64 balls and smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Sri Lanka had a brilliant opportunity to pile even more pressure on the Kiwis when they were 29/3 and when Glenn Phillips mistimed a shot off Waninud Hasaranga. However, Pathum Nissanka dropped a straightforward catch at long off and Phillips made them pay the price.

Fans on Twitter hailed Glenn Phillips for his rearguard action and also for his unique celebration. Some also questioned the Sri Lankan fielding for allowing the Kiwi batters to get to 167/7. Here are some of the reactions:

Weirdly_Gripping @WeirdlyGripping

What a exceptional inning, on not so easy wicket. Took your time initially & then spared no1. Brutal Hitting.

Top top effort that & joined Baz in scoring .

CricRoyale @cricroyale

Delaying Theekshana for the death ain’t working.

Glen Phillips top knock & NZ end up with 167. They should back themselves to defend it.

Common Blackcaps !

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Joksly Madhevere (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Flies like Superman

Runs like The Flash

Smashes like The Hulk

Thinks Like Doctor Strange

Loved by children and adults alike



Shrutika // No World Cup Season @Shrustappen33

An innings for your nation in World Cup when things are heating up.

100 off 61, very well constructed innings.

The knock under tremendous pressure, after facing a collapse, salute 🫡



Glenn Phillips scored 62.27% of New Zealand's runs

Sri Lanka got off to an excellent start as Maheesh Theekshana cleaned up the dangerous Finn Allen with an absolute beauty. The anchors in Devon Conway and captain Kane Williamson also departed early and the Lankans were all over the Kiwis.

Phillips walked out to bat and initially tried to settle himself at the crease. But the dropped catch from Nissanka seemed to give him a wake-up call to change gears and make his knock count.

The swashbuckling right-hander first got valuable help from Daryl Mitchell and then from James Neesham and began to play some outrageous shots. He was so expressive for every ball that he mistimed and that showed exactly how motivated he was to take his team to a respectable total.

NZ will be buoyed to have reached 167/7 and have got off to an incredible start with the ball, sending back four Sri Lankan batters at the time of writing for just eight runs. Phillips' knock could prove to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

