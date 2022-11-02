Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes that the height of the South African pacers is key, particularly in Australian conditions where they are able to extract extra bounce. The Proteas bowling unit dismantled India during their recent Super 12 outing at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Wayne Parnell have been a force to be reckoned with so far.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have also stepped up when required. The Proteas also have Marco Jansen waiting on the sidelines.

ICC @ICC For a fiery spell that broke the back of India's batting order, Lungi Ngidi is the @aramco POTM For a fiery spell that broke the back of India's batting order, Lungi Ngidi is the @aramco POTM 👏 https://t.co/nfElPCJO3t

Using the deliveries that Ngidi used to claim the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Perth as examples, Kaif said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda:

"That bounce makes the batter uncomfortable as it reached up to their neck like with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, when they tried to play the pull shot. That is a danger zone for the batters."

Kaif continued:

"Then South Africa also have Shamsi, who bowls left-arm leg-spin, then there is Marco Jansen as well. So, South Africa have a complete bowling attack, they have the complete package."

Rohit and Kohli both holed out to the fielders in the deep after a brief start at the Optus Stadium on Sunday, October 30. Ngidi was adjudged Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling figures of 4-29.

"The Indian bowling attack is also pretty good, but currently, we lack the extra pace" - Mohammad Kaif

The Indian bowling unit has also been formidable in the tournament so far, but was heavily let down by fielding in their most recent outing against South Africa.

The Men in Blue had to reshuffle their bowling personnel following last-minute injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar. The injuries paved the way for Mohammad Shami's return to T20I cricket while Mohammed Siraj found a place among the reserves.

Opining that the Indian pace unit lacks the extra pace while reiterating that the South African bowling unit is the best in the world, Kaif said:

"Yes, absolutely it is the best. The Indian bowling attack is also pretty good, but currently, we lack the extra pace. The South African bowling unit have a left-arm fast bowler in Parnell, he can bowl in excess of 140. Then there they have Rabada, he has the pace and height as well, and that helps him get the extra bounce."

Fast bowling has had its say in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far and is expected to play a role as the tournament heads towards its business end.

Do South Africa have the best bowling attack in the world at present? Let us know what you think.

