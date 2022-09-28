"More batters hit sixes, which wasn't the case five years ago" - Simi Singh on Ireland's fearless T20 approach

Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh is pretty positive about his team's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 where they will first play the qualifiers. The Irish team has always had the tag of giant-killers, but never really went deep into the ICC tournaments with the big boys.

However, the current team has a nice blend of youth like Harry Tector and Josh Little, as well as experienced players like Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, and Simi Singh himself. Despite having set a mammoth target of 225, Ireland came within touching distance of chasing that down in their second T20I against India earlier this year.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Simi Singh explained that Ireland are no longer 'intimidated' by facing any bigger opposition. Here's what he said about their fearless mentality:

"I think the difference now is in the batting. More batters hit sixes, which wasn't the case five years ago. I bat at No. 9 now in T20Is. I have scored a T20 fifty as well, so there is so much batting depth.

"The focus now from the last few years is on T20 cricket more because of obviously the World Cup. The coaches are giving more freedom to the players. They just know where they have to do to get better."

Simi Singh feels getting recognized as a Test team has also helped them play against better quality opposition and improve their game. He added:

"Ever since we got the status of a Test team, we have been playing bigger teams and there is no such intimidation factor.

"We have talented players like Tector and even George Dockrell, who comes in at No.6 or No.7 and as seen against India, he hit the first ball for six off Bishnoi, who I think is one of the best spinners in India.

"We have a spin bowling coach in Nathan Hauritz who has encouraged us to go for wickets and not think to be too defensive."

Simi Singh on whether India don't produce enough all-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja's injury wouldn't have been such a huge blow for India before the T20 World Cup had they groomed an equally experienced replacement. Simi Singh himself was an opening batter in his early cricketing days in Punjab.

However, he began to bowl off-spin regularly once he began playing cricket professionally in Ireland and has now made himself a bowling all-rounder.

On this, he stated:

"There has definitely been a change now in India due to T20 cricket as they have a lot of quality all-rounders. But back in our day, it was about picking whether we wanted to be a bowler or a batter. But in the Ireland team I am focusing on my role as an all-rounder."

Speaking about the importance of impact as a batter, Simi Singh added:

"T20 cricket it is all about impact. 15 runs of six balls is better than getting 40 runs off 30 balls. So I am not too worried about where I bat, especially in this format. It is all about the impact that I can have."

Simi Singh feels Ireland can qualify to the Super 12 in 2022 T20 World Cup

Ireland have already played some exciting cricket this year against opposition like India, New Zealand and South Africa. Although they didn't win any series, Simi Singh claimed that the team wasn't disheartened. In fact, they believe on their day, they can make any team's life difficult.

He thinks Ireland can make it through the qualifying group consisting of West Indies, Zimbabwe and Namibia to play in the main tournament. He stated:

"Although we lost close games against India, South Africa and New Zealand, it brought the belief in the team and in the people that we can go toe-to-toe against these teams.

"I feel these games (qualifiers) are more tough than the main group games because you have just three games to qualify. But we will be playing with the same mindset of freedom.

"I feel we have got all aspects covered and that’s why I think we have a great chance of making it to the main groups."

Will Ireland overcome the ghosts of last year and make it to the main group in this year's T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far