Former batter Mudassar Nazar strongly feels that the Pakistan cricket team should boycott contests against India across all levels. The scathing remark comes on the back of India's refusal to travel across the border for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to appeal to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for a neutral venue for the tournament yet again. The last two editions of the tournament have been held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The tense political tensions between the two neighboring nations have rendered bilateral cricket obsolete. India's last trip to the country came during the 2008 Asia Cup, with the last bilateral series coming in 2012-13 when the Men in Green crossed the border to play a white-ball campaign.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#bcci #indiancricketteam #indiavspakistan BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms that India will not travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup 🏏 BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms that India will not travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup 🏏#bcci #indiancricketteam #indiavspakistan https://t.co/yhBe6z2cz5

Expressing his displeasure at the decision taken by the BCCI during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, October 18, Mudassar told Cricket Pakistan:

"Pakistan could not get support from other boards on issues with India because the purpose of other boards is to fill their own pockets."

The former all-rounder added:

"We must now make our own decisions without regard for financial blackmail. I believe we should now refuse to play India at any level."

The two sides do not have any bilateral series planned according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2027 cycle. They are set to proceed in the same fashion that has been employed for the last decade, with their match-ups only coming in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board issued a response to BCCI's claims following AGM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who confirmed that India won't be traveling across the border to partake in the 16th edition of the Asia Cup.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#indiancricket #pakistancricketteam #indvspak The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a statement regarding BCCI’s decision to not to travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup 🏏 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a statement regarding BCCI’s decision to not to travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup 🏏#indiancricket #pakistancricketteam #indvspak https://t.co/IYdNqLdAeA

A statement released by the Cricketing Council read:

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle."

India are slated to host the ODI World Cup 2023 while their neighbors have been named hosts for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The recent turn of events casts a lot of doubt into either country crossing the border to partake in the aforementioned events.

The arch-rivals are scheduled to lock horns in the Super 12s stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Should the Men in Green boycott matches against India in response to BCCI's claims? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes