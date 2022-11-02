Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was not pleased with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's comments ahead of their Super-12 encounter against India at T20 World Cup 2022.

The all-rounder claimed during the pre-match press conference that Bangladesh are not in Australia to win the tournament but to upstage tournament favorites India.

Bangladesh head into the penultimate Super 12s encounter with four points to their name, making them a contender for a potential semi-final spot.

However, they have a poor record against India when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Bangladesh have only defeated their neighbors once in T20Is, with that win coming during a bilateral series in 2019.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Not sure that's the right mindset or the time to release such a statement when Bangladesh could still qualify by beating India and Pakistan. Shakib Al Hasan saying Bangladesh aren't here to win the World Cup and that it would be an upset if they beat India.Not sure that's the right mindset or the time to release such a statement when Bangladesh could still qualify by beating India and Pakistan. #T20WorldCup Shakib Al Hasan saying Bangladesh aren't here to win the World Cup and that it would be an upset if they beat India. Not sure that's the right mindset or the time to release such a statement when Bangladesh could still qualify by beating India and Pakistan. #T20WorldCup

Backing India to secure a win over Bangladesh by a huge margin, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"I believe that India will defeat Bangladesh by a huge margin. Shakib Al Hasan said before this match that they are not here to win the World Cup, I mean who says that? My advice to Shakib is that it is better to think about yourselves than look to spoil the party of others."

India will take on Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval.

"Since England are playing last in the group, they will know exactly what needs to be done" - Aakash Chopra on the tight scenario in Group 1

No team has qualified for the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022 yet. The scenario in Group 1 is an air-tight one, with four teams still in contention to make it to the knockout stage.

Presently, defending champions Australia, New Zealand, and England, all have five points to their name with only net run-rate separating them.

Due to their vastly superior net run-rate, the equation is fairly straightforward for the Black Caps. A regulation win over Ireland would be enough for them to make their third consecutive semi-final appearance in the competition.

Explaining the dynamics involved in Australia and England's qualification hopes. Chopra said:

"Now since England are playing last in the group, they will know exactly what needs to be done, what the margin should be."

Chopra continued:

"Now if Australia defeat Afghanistan by 60 runs in Adelaide, then England need to defeat Sri Lanka by 10 runs. On the other hand, if Australia win by the 14th over, even a last-ball chase for England will help them see through."

England are scheduled to face Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 encounter while Australia will take on the already eliminated Afghanistan side.

Which two teams will make it out of Group 1 of the Super 12s? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes