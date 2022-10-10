New Zealand to play 2 Tests, 8 ODIs, and 5 T20Is in dual leg Pakistan tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for New Zealand's dual tour of Pakistan. The Kiwis will play two Tests as part of their World Test Championship (WTC) title defense and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches before returning for five ODIs and as many T20Is.

The first leg of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan will consist of two Tests and three ODIs. Karachi will host the first Test between December 27 and 31, while Multan will stage the second between January 4 and 8.

The two sides will return to Karachi for their World Cup Super League fixtures on January 11, 13, and 15.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



After hosting Australia and England, PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan



#PAKvNZ 🗓️Mark your calendars!After hosting Australia and England, PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan 🗓️Mark your calendars!After hosting Australia and England, PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan#PAKvNZ https://t.co/CDRmfZxOMT

The Kiwis will then kickstart the second leg of the tour in Karachi with four T20Is on April 13, 15, 16, and 19. Lahore will host the fifth game on April 23, followed by two ODIs on April 26 and 28. The remaining three ODIs will take place in Rawalpindi.

PCB's director of international cricket Zakir Khan underlined that New Zealand are one of the best performing sides and expects Pakistan to get better across formats by playing them. He was quoted as saying by pcb.com.pk:

"New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and the more we will play against the top teams in our backyard, the better we will get as a unit, which is crucial to our objective of featuring inside the top-three across all formats.

"The New Zealand matches will also provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favorite players in action, something they have missed when we were forced to play our international cricket offshore."

Khan also believes that playing top teams on home soil will help Pakistan stake their claim for a spot in the WTC final and prepare for the ODI World Cup in 2023. He added:

"Three Tests against England followed by two Tests versus New Zealand over six weeks will give us a chance to strengthen our claims for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. The eight ODIs will help us to prepare for September’s Asia Cup and October’s 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023."

England, who recently played seven T20Is in Pakistan, will return to the country for three Tests in December.

New Zealand to play Test cricket in Pakistan for the first time since 2002

New Zealand cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

While the Kiwis last toured the Asian nation in late 2003, they haven't played Test cricket in Pakistan since 2002.

The first Test in Lahore in 2002 saw the hosts win by a big margin of an innings and 324 runs following Inzamam-ul-Haq's 329.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #OnThisDay in 2002. Inzamam-ul-Haq made his highest Test score of 329 versus New Zealand in Lahore. Pakistan made 643 and went on to win the match by an innings and 324 runs #Cricket #OnThisDay in 2002. Inzamam-ul-Haq made his highest Test score of 329 versus New Zealand in Lahore. Pakistan made 643 and went on to win the match by an innings and 324 runs #Cricket https://t.co/fnbmVVHkYG

The second Test in Karachi was canceled after a bomb explosion near the Kiwis' team hotel. Hence, the Karachi Test will be New Zealand's first at the venue since October 1990, when Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram shared 15 scalps.

Poll : 0 votes