"Once upon a time there lived a ghost" - Fans recollect Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against England on 15th anniversary

When Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff had a verbal exchange during the Super 8 match between India and England in the ICC World T20 2007, little did folks know what was about to follow. The 'Prince of Punjab' tore into Stuart Broad and racked up six maximums off the 19th over, writing himself into cricketing folklore.

To this date, it remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricketing history. After all, no Indian had ever achieved this feat on an international platform. Through his marauding exploits, Yuvraj re-wrote the history books.

It happened on this very day in 2007, marking 15 years of the same. The dashing southpaw also scored the fastest T20 fifty along the way - a record that stands to this date.

On the 15th anniversary of his iconic six maximums off Broad's bowling, fans on Twitter went into a mood of nostalgia and reminiscence. Here are some of the reactions:

Udit @udit_buch Considering myself lucky that I witnessed the six sixes of Yuvraj Singh live. One of the few very precious moments as a cricket fan. Considering myself lucky that I witnessed the six sixes of Yuvraj Singh live. One of the few very precious moments as a cricket fan.

Alok Ranjan 🇮🇳 @itsalokranjan #OnThisDay in 2007 , T20 cricket well and truly arrived in India when Yuvraj Singh tonked Stuart Broad over all parts of the Durban ground in the 18th over smashing six sixes in an over. #OnThisDay in 2007 , T20 cricket well and truly arrived in India when Yuvraj Singh tonked Stuart Broad over all parts of the Durban ground in the 18th over smashing six sixes in an over. https://t.co/iSmvGHtsKS

Amarjeet Singh @nimrit2012 @Fancricket12 Sir i seen live on TV still gives Goosebumps what a feat six sixes in an over bechara broad that'why i say a cleanest stiker of the ball world ever seen Yuvi @Fancricket12 Sir i seen live on TV still gives Goosebumps what a feat six sixes in an over bechara broad that'why i say a cleanest stiker of the ball world ever seen Yuvi

Utsav 💙 @utsav045



Andrew Flintoff sledged Yuvraj Singh and then he hit six sixes in the very next over against Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup 2007.



Never ever mess with IndiansAndrew Flintoff sledged Yuvraj Singh and then he hit six sixes in the very next over against Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup 2007. Never ever mess with Indians 😈Andrew Flintoff sledged Yuvraj Singh and then he hit six sixes in the very next over against Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup 2007.https://t.co/WmFpW8cExe

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan x



Inke liye ye baaye haath ka khel tha, tumhe ye guess karna baaye haath ka khel hona chahiye



Bolo Paltan!



#OneFamily Inke liye ye baaye haath ka khel tha, tumhe ye guess karna baaye haath ka khel hona chahiyeBolo Paltan! 6⃣x6⃣💥Inke liye ye baaye haath ka khel tha, tumhe ye guess karna baaye haath ka khel hona chahiye 😉Bolo Paltan! 👊#OneFamily https://t.co/dqPHpRF0gI

Asli BCCI Women @AsliBCCIWomen

Decibel levels progressively increasing

#CricketTwitter twitter.com/ICC/status/143… ICC @ICC



On this day in 2007, Look out in the crowd!On this day in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 made #T20WorldCup history, belting six sixes in an over Look out in the crowd!On this day in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 made #T20WorldCup history, belting six sixes in an over 💥 https://t.co/Bgo9FxFBq6 I remember watching this match on TV and screaming ,shouting, absolutely pumped up,saying Come On,Yes,some expletives in my head and 'Aur lo pangey Yuvi se' with every six.Decibel levels progressively increasing I remember watching this match on TV and screaming ,shouting, absolutely pumped up,saying Come On,Yes,some expletives in my head and 'Aur lo pangey Yuvi se' with every six.Decibel levels progressively increasing #CricketTwitter twitter.com/ICC/status/143…

SR🇮🇳 @RadnuS81 . twitter.com/icc/status/143… ICC @ICC



On this day in 2007, Look out in the crowd!On this day in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 made #T20WorldCup history, belting six sixes in an over Look out in the crowd!On this day in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 made #T20WorldCup history, belting six sixes in an over 💥 https://t.co/Bgo9FxFBq6 When in form, Yuvi is the most dangerous batsman I have seen! And poor Freddie boy didn’t know where to hide 🫣 When in form, Yuvi is the most dangerous batsman I have seen! And poor Freddie boy didn’t know where to hide 🫣 😂. twitter.com/icc/status/143…

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . Those 6 Sixes, One of the best memory for lifetime. Can't believe it was 15 years ago. Flintoff poked yuvi and he responded in Hulk Smash mode. Those 6 Sixes, One of the best memory for lifetime. Can't believe it was 15 years ago. Flintoff poked yuvi and he responded in Hulk Smash mode😂♥️. Those 6 Sixes, One of the best memory for lifetime.

Archith @UtdArc One thing the opposition never learnt while facing Yuvi was to never rattle him.



Flintoff rattled him. Broad faced the wrath. 15 years ago otd. One thing the opposition never learnt while facing Yuvi was to never rattle him. Flintoff rattled him. Broad faced the wrath. 15 years ago otd.

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel 15 years have gone by faster than the time it took Yuvi to score a 50 that day.🥲 🥲 15 years have gone by faster than the time it took Yuvi to score a 50 that day.🥲 🥲 https://t.co/xCucBMUirP

Yuvraj Singh became the second batter to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket on this day

Yuvraj Singh joined Herschelle Gibbs as just the second batter to achieve the feat of hitting six maximums in an over in the World T20 game against England in 2007.

Gibbs tore into the Netherlands' Dan van Bunge at the 50-over World Cup earlier that year, marking the first instance of a batter doing so in international cricket.

Sir Garfield Sobers was the first man to accomplish the feat in all competitive cricket in a County Championship game between Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan in 1968. Ravi Shastri followed it up in a Ranji Trophy game between Bombay and Baroda in 1984.

As of today, Kieron Pollard of the West Indies and Jaskaran Malhotra of the USA are the only other players to have cleared the fence six times in an over in international cricket. Earlier today, Yuvraj shared a video of him watching the feat from 15 years ago along with his son Orion Keech Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far