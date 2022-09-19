"Once upon a time there lived a ghost" - Fans recollect Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against England on 15th anniversary

When Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff had a verbal exchange during the Super 8 match between India and England in the ICC World T20 2007, little did folks know what was about to follow. The 'Prince of Punjab' tore into Stuart Broad and racked up six maximums off the 19th over, writing himself into cricketing folklore.
To this date, it remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricketing history. After all, no Indian had ever achieved this feat on an international platform. Through his marauding exploits, Yuvraj re-wrote the history books.
It happened on this very day in 2007, marking 15 years of the same. The dashing southpaw also scored the fastest T20 fifty along the way - a record that stands to this date.
On the 15th anniversary of his iconic six maximums off Broad's bowling, fans on Twitter went into a mood of nostalgia and reminiscence. Here are some of the reactions:
Yuvraj Singh became the second batter to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket on this day
Yuvraj Singh joined Herschelle Gibbs as just the second batter to achieve the feat of hitting six maximums in an over in the World T20 game against England in 2007.
Gibbs tore into the Netherlands' Dan van Bunge at the 50-over World Cup earlier that year, marking the first instance of a batter doing so in international cricket.
Sir Garfield Sobers was the first man to accomplish the feat in all competitive cricket in a County Championship game between Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan in 1968. Ravi Shastri followed it up in a Ranji Trophy game between Bombay and Baroda in 1984.
As of today, Kieron Pollard of the West Indies and Jaskaran Malhotra of the USA are the only other players to have cleared the fence six times in an over in international cricket. Earlier today, Yuvraj shared a video of him watching the feat from 15 years ago along with his son Orion Keech Singh.