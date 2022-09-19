Create

"Once upon a time there lived a ghost" - Fans recollect Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against England on 15th anniversary

Yuvraj Singh flicked a switch against England in the ICC World T20 of 2007 and scripted an over for the ages!
Yuvraj Singh flicked a switch against England in the ICC World T20 of 2007 and scripted an over for the ages!
Sooryanarayanan Sesha
Sooryanarayanan Sesha
ANALYST
Modified Sep 19, 2022 02:03 PM IST

When Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff had a verbal exchange during the Super 8 match between India and England in the ICC World T20 2007, little did folks know what was about to follow. The 'Prince of Punjab' tore into Stuart Broad and racked up six maximums off the 19th over, writing himself into cricketing folklore.

To this date, it remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricketing history. After all, no Indian had ever achieved this feat on an international platform. Through his marauding exploits, Yuvraj re-wrote the history books.

It happened on this very day in 2007, marking 15 years of the same. The dashing southpaw also scored the fastest T20 fifty along the way - a record that stands to this date.

On the 15th anniversary of his iconic six maximums off Broad's bowling, fans on Twitter went into a mood of nostalgia and reminiscence. Here are some of the reactions:

🥵🔥🔥Once upon a time there lived a ghost 🔥🔥💥 #15YearsOfSixSixes @YUVSTRONG12 paaji thanks for all memories and today is massive day for #indiacricket #INDvsENG #t20 #T20WorldCup #SixSixes #SixSixesinanover by #YuvrajSingh Today is Historical day and historical memory. https://t.co/O8VMYwI99N
On this day in 2007, 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣Yuvi Supremacy 🥵🔥💥@YUVSTRONG12 ❤️ #15YearsofSixSixes #HistoricDay #YuvrajSingh https://t.co/76PJOTuyDy
ThE Day of History 📖 Created.. 💥💥 The Fastest 50 In cricket History.🙏🏿 The First To Hit 6 sixes In a overThe Day when @YUVSTRONG12 Shown Meaning Of Revenge.#15YearsOfSixSixes #ThisDayThatYear #Throwback #MotivationalMonday #GetUpAndDoItAgain #SixSixes #OnThisDay https://t.co/PosDZSW08g
1,2,3,4,5...6 Six Sixes into the crowd.This day & Those moments etched in my heart forever @YUVSTRONG12. #YuvrajSingh #SixSixes#15YearsOfSixSixeshttps://t.co/1OP6DJ9ETZ
Considering myself lucky that I witnessed the six sixes of Yuvraj Singh live. One of the few very precious moments as a cricket fan.
#OnThisDay in 2007 , T20 cricket well and truly arrived in India when Yuvraj Singh tonked Stuart Broad over all parts of the Durban ground in the 18th over smashing six sixes in an over. https://t.co/iSmvGHtsKS
@Fancricket12 Sir i seen live on TV still gives Goosebumps what a feat six sixes in an over bechara broad that'why i say a cleanest stiker of the ball world ever seen Yuvi
Never ever mess with Indians 😈Andrew Flintoff sledged Yuvraj Singh and then he hit six sixes in the very next over against Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup 2007.https://t.co/WmFpW8cExe
6️⃣ Balls, 6️⃣ Sixes 🔥Folklore of bravado for years to come!🤩#AnthaNaalGnyabagam #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 @YUVSTRONG12 📸 : @BCCI https://t.co/nMoMwXXrHk
6⃣x6⃣💥Inke liye ye baaye haath ka khel tha, tumhe ye guess karna baaye haath ka khel hona chahiye 😉Bolo Paltan! 👊#OneFamily https://t.co/dqPHpRF0gI
As delightful as Yuvi hit those sixes off Broad, this magic also belonged to @RaviShastriOfc as well :)OTD Durban '07, a match had to be won to keep our hopes alive.6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣Entered the magic of @YUVSTRONG12 flavoured with some @flintoff11 spice ❤https://t.co/tb1C6u0PQn
I remember watching this match on TV and screaming ,shouting, absolutely pumped up,saying Come On,Yes,some expletives in my head and 'Aur lo pangey Yuvi se' with every six.Decibel levels progressively increasing #CricketTwitter twitter.com/ICC/status/143…
#OnThisDay in 2007…"𝘠𝘶𝘷𝘳𝘢𝘫 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘥, 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘪𝘮!" 🤯 https://t.co/osRwRErvS3
When in form, Yuvi is the most dangerous batsman I have seen! And poor Freddie boy didn’t know where to hide 🫣 😂. twitter.com/icc/status/143…
Can't believe it was 15 years ago. Flintoff poked yuvi and he responded in Hulk Smash mode😂♥️. Those 6 Sixes, One of the best memory for lifetime.
One thing the opposition never learnt while facing Yuvi was to never rattle him. Flintoff rattled him. Broad faced the wrath. 15 years ago otd.
15 years have gone by faster than the time it took Yuvi to score a 50 that day.🥲 🥲 https://t.co/xCucBMUirP

Yuvraj Singh became the second batter to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket on this day

Yuvraj Singh joined Herschelle Gibbs as just the second batter to achieve the feat of hitting six maximums in an over in the World T20 game against England in 2007.

Gibbs tore into the Netherlands' Dan van Bunge at the 50-over World Cup earlier that year, marking the first instance of a batter doing so in international cricket.

Sir Garfield Sobers was the first man to accomplish the feat in all competitive cricket in a County Championship game between Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan in 1968. Ravi Shastri followed it up in a Ranji Trophy game between Bombay and Baroda in 1984.

As of today, Kieron Pollard of the West Indies and Jaskaran Malhotra of the USA are the only other players to have cleared the fence six times in an over in international cricket. Earlier today, Yuvraj shared a video of him watching the feat from 15 years ago along with his son Orion Keech Singh.

Edited by Ankush Das

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...