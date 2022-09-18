[WATCH] Naseem Shah, in beast mode, smashes massive sixes in a training session ahead of PAK vs ENG 2022

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who stunned everyone with his six-hitting abilities in the Asia Cup, has started to work on his power game ahead of the upcoming T20Is against England.

The youngster slammed back-to-back sixes against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup and stunned everyone with his power game in Pakistan's one-wicket victory.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Shah could be seen practicing hitting huge sixes in the nets ahead of the opening T20Is against England on Tuesday (September 20).

He could be valuable in the batting department amid a famed middle-order for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Naseem Shah auctions Asia Cup six-hitting bat to extend support for flood victims in Pakistan

Naseem, 19, has extended his support to the flood victims in Pakistan. He auctioned his Asia Cup six-hitting bat Shahid Afridi foundation and the money generated will be used to aid the flood-affected regions of the country.

In a video on social media, he wrote:

"Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut."

Naseem Shah @iNaseemShah

shahidafridifoundation.org/floodrelief Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.shahidafridifoundation.org/floodrelief https://t.co/VLoBC5nl8k

Naseem Shah is also expected to play a vital role in the bowling department. He went on to pick up seven wickets in five matches after making his T20I debut against India in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan T20I squad versus England: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Schedule:

Sept 20 - first T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 22 - second T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 23 - third T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 25 - fourth T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 28 - fifth T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)

Sept 30 - sixth T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)

Oct 2 - seventh T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far