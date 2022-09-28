PAK vs ENG 2022: Pakistan's Naseem Shah hospitalized ahead of 5th T20I in Lahore

In a massive blow to Pakistan, Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the fifth T20I against England in Lahore on Wednesday (September 28). The pacer reportedly suffered from a high fever following a chest infection.

Speaking to geo.tv, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said that Shah felt better after being taken to a hospital. His inclusion in the last two T20Is will depend on the medical reports. Babar Azam and Co. will hope for Shah's speedy recovery ahead of the tri-series in New Zealand involving the Kiwis and Bangladesh next month.

Pakistan and England are currently participating in the seven-match T20Is series, which is level at 2-2 after the conclusion of the Karachi leg. The remaining three games will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Naseem and Hasnain need to learn fast ahead of the T20 World Cup” – Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that youngsters Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain need to learn fast ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. He thinks the duo have failed to deliver in the death overs for Pakistan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, The Match Winner, he said:

“Naseem and Hasnain need to learn fast ahead of T20 World Cup.

He added:

"We bowl well with the new ball, take wickets and generate swing, but everything changes once the ball gets old. They didn’t bowl well in the death overs in our conditions.”

Shah, in particular, only played the opening T20I against England on September 20. He leaked 41 runs in his four overs as the visitors won the match by six wickets.

Pakistan squad vs England: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan

Pakistan vs England T20Is - Schedule

National Stadium, Karachi

1st T20I: England won by six wickets

2nd T20I: Pakistan won by 10 wickets

3rd T20I: England won by 63 runs

4th T20I: Pakistan won by three runs

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5th T20: September 28

6th T20I: September 30

7th T20I: October 2

