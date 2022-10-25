"Pakistan always brings the best out of Virat Kohli" - Rajkumar Sharma after Kohli's masterclass in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, agreed that there is something about Pakistan and big games that brings out the best in the former Indian captain.

The Men in Blue were down and out at 31/4, chasing a target of 160 against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener. However, Virat Kohli's miraculous knock of 82*(53) helped Team India snatch a last-gasp win. The loss would really haunt Pakistan as they almost had the game in the bag, only for Kohli to steal it.

Virat Kohli has scored 488 runs at an incredible average of 81.33 in 10 T20I against Pakistan, including five half-centuries. Speaking to India News, here's what Rajkumar had to say on this record:

"Pakistan always brings the best out of him. He has a great calculating brain which helps him in his performances. Ever since childhood, he used to take a single off the last ball to keep the strike as he believed he could win the game for his team. Assessing the situation and adapting according to it is a sign of a great player and Virat has that ability in abundance."

No one can match Virat Kohli's intensity: Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim was also on the panel, and he claimed that no one in international cricket had a better work ethic than Kohli. He feels the former Indian captain is just reaping the rewards of the incredible fitness standards that he has maintained.

On this, Saba Karim stated:

"That's the characteristic of Virat Kohli. He wants to win games for his team. He wants to convert the 1s into 2s and 2s into 3s. No one can match his intensity and energy in international cricket. This shows that even when things are tough, you should not leave your process and that's exactly what Kohli followed."

