“Pakistan played the final and we also beat India”- Ramiz Raja shuts critics after Asia Cup debacle

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja took a dig at critics on Tuesday (September 20) for questioning the national team's performances ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The former cricketer reminded everyone that Babar Azam and Co. beat India and also reached the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Pakistan beat arch-rivals India by five wickets in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup but fell short by 23 runs in the final against Sri Lanka. They also lost to the Lankans by five wickets in the tournament's Super 4 stage.

He asked the fans to give some space to the players after they failed to deliver in their last two matches against tournament champions Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Paktv.tv, Raja said:

“First, note that Pakistan played the final [at Asia Cup] and we also beat India. I don’t understand if anyone can sometimes give this team some space to play a couple of bad games.”

However, he opined that Babar Azam and Co. must channelise criticism in the right direction. He said:

“I understand the fans and I, too, say Babar Azam that their [supporters] memory is too short. We have to win and it’s important to keep the pressure. Inshallah! they will do well.”

“They had first expressed dissent but have come back”- Ramiz Raja on England tour of Pakistan

Raja also took a fun dig at the England Cricket Board (ECB) regarding their change in stance on touring Pakistan. He said that previously they expressed dissent but finally returned for the historic tour after 17 years. He said:

“At first, they [England Cricket] had first expressed dissent but have come back.”

He felt the seven T20Is would benefit the Men in Green ahead of the T20 World Cup. He added:

“I hope the competition will be good and beneficial for Pakistan. It is an important series and we welcome England.”

Babar Azam and Co. are scheduled to play seven T20Is against England at home. They will also tour New Zealand for a tri-series, including the Black Caps and Bangladesh.

Pak Squad for T20Is against England: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

ENG vs PAK - Full schedule:

1st T20I: September 20, Karachi (National Stadium)

2nd T20I: September 22, Karachi

3rd T20I: September 23, Karachi

4th T20I: September 25, Karachi

5th T20I: September 28, Lahore (Gadaffi Stadium)

6th T20I: September 30, Lahore

7th T20I: October 2, Lahore

