"Pleased with how it's gone overall" - Rahul Dravid reflects on India's series victory against Australia and South Africa

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is pleased with the T20 series results against Australia and South Africa and observed how they've come a long way from the 2021 T20 World Cup. Dravid also accepted that India enjoyed some luck against Australia, which they lacked in the Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue beat both Australia and South Africa by a 2-1 margin in the three-match T20I series, boosting their form and confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup.

However, India lost the final T20I to South Africa in Indore as the Proteas amassed 227 with the bat and bowled the hosts out for 178.

Speaking after South Africa's consolation win on Tuesday, the 49-year-old said, as quoted by India Today:

"Good to get the right results in both series. In this format, you need luck, things to go your way, especially in close games. We didn't have that in the Asia Cup, but had some luck vs. Australia. We were able to rotate the squad a bit. Pleased with how it's gone overall."

Rahul Dravid added that India's effort in wanting to play positively after a group-stage exit from last year's World Cup is a marked improvement.

"We made a decision after the last T20 WC, sat down with Rohit, made a conscious effort to be positive. We have the batsmanship to play positively, we had to structure our squad with batting depth. Pleased with the way we've come along."

"4-5 overs more and it could've been a lot closer" - Rahul Dravid wanted to see Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik bat longer

Rahul Dravid. (Image Credits: Getty)

The former India captain hailed the batting exploits of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik and stated that had they batted for a few more overs, it would have made the game a tighter contest.

"Today was an opportunity to give guys who haven't had much batting to get some time. It's hard on guys like Rishabh, Dinesh. Wish both of them could've continued, they were batting beautifully. 4-5 overs more and it could've been a lot closer. Happy with the way we kept going, Harshal and Deepak and the other guys."

India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup will leave for Australia for a preparatory camp. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI side for the three-match series against South Africa, starting on Thursday.

