Police case registered against Hyderabad Cricket Association for cheating, negligence amid ticket sale row - Reports

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have been charged by the city police on multiple counts following a stampede outside the Secunderabad Cricket Ground.

The police force on the premises employed a baton charge after 10,000 fans lined up to purchase tickets on Thursday, September 22, for the upcoming third T20I between India and Australia.

The authorities managed to barricade the roads and divert traffic in anticipation of a heavy turnout. However, a brief spell of rain from 11:30am meant that things took a turn for the worse.

Seven people, including two police officers, were taken to the hospital, while over 20 were injured during the scuffle. Injured personnel complained about cheating, black marketing, negligence, and mismanagement by the cricket association and warranted appropriate action against them.

Hyderabad police have booked the Cricket Association under sections 420 (cheating) and 337 (causing hurt to a person by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. DCP (North) Chandana Deepti told the Indian Express:

“A case is registered only against the HCA management for now. An investigation is on."

HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin yesterday explicitly stated that the authorities were not responsible for the events that transpired. He is set to shed further details in a press conference on Friday, September 23.

Amid the ongoing chaos, Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud has demanded a report and ordered an inquiry into the incident as well.

Tickets for the third India-Australia T20I sold out - Hyderabad Cricket Association

The HCA confirmed late on Thursday night that tickets for the final contest of the series have been sold out. The Cricket Association released a statement, which read:

“You can only collect your physical tickets from the Gymkhana ground between 10 am and 5 pm from September 23 to 25.”

The statement by the Hyderabad Cricket Association continued:

“Ensure you collect your physical tickets by showing the email confirmation received during online purchase, valid government-approved ID proof and submitting a photocopy of the same.

"In case you are collecting on someone else’s behalf an authority letter clearly stating the same with the photocopy of both the ID proofs will be mandatory.”

The third T20I between India and Australia will be hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

