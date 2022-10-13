Record Alert! Deepti Sharma scalps highest number of wickets by a bowler in a single edition of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted a new record in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Thursday (October 13). She has now become the bowler with the most wickets in a single edition of the tournament. The spinner scalped three wickets against Malaysia Women to eclipse former Pakistan captain Sana Mir’s record.

Most wickets in an edition of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup

13* - Deepti Sharma in 2022

12 - Sana Mir in 2016

11 – Nida Dar in 2018

The all-rounder has been impressive throughout the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, which helped India Women enter the finals. She is also a handy batter in the lower order. The southpaw has scored 93 runs in the tournament, including 64 against UAE Women.

Deepti Sharma’s heroics help India Women beat Malaysia Women in the semi-final

An impressive bowling performance from Deepti Sharma helped India Women beat Malaysia Women by 74 runs in Sylhet on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Shafali Verma smashed 42 off 28 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit 36 off 30 to help India reach 148/6 in 20 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar also chipped in with 27 and 17 runs, respectively.

Little-known Sornnarin Tippoch emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Malaysia Women with figures of 3/24.

In reply, a clinical bowling performance helped India Women restrict their opponents to 74/9 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma finished with figures of 3/7, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up a couple of wickets. Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana and Shafali Verma also took one wicket each.

Harmanpreet lavished praise on Deepti after India Women won the match.

Speaking on Star Sports after the match, she said:

“She (Deepti) is someone who is willing to bowl at any stage. Having such a bowler always gives confidence."

She continued:

When you're getting around 150 on the board more often than not, it gives confidence. Whoever makes it to the final, we'll make plans.”

Harmanpreet added:

“We batted really well, Thailand bowled quite well, not giving us easy runs. We really had to work hard. That partnership (between her and Jemimah) helped us to get a score on the board. When you're not playing a lot, you need runs to get confidence."

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will play the winner of the semi-final match between Pakistan Women versus Sri Lanka Women in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final on Saturday (October 15).

India Women are the most successful team in the Women’s Asia Cup, winning six out of the seven editions of the tournament. The Women in Blue ended up as runners-up in the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2018.

