[Watch] India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar receives grand welcome in Kanpur ahead of Road Safety World Series 2022

Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Kanpur on Thursday, September 8, for the first leg of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The legendary batter will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the competition.

After entertaining fans in Maharashtra and Raipur last year, the Road Safety World Series organizers decided to conduct the second season's matches in Kanpur, Dehradun, Raipur, and Indore. The first seven games of the tournament will take place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Ahead of India Legends' first match against South Africa Legends on Saturday evening (September 10), Tendulkar received a grand welcome at a hotel in Kanpur.

The Road Safety World Series took to Twitter to post a clip of the former Indian captain's arrival. You can watch the video below:

Tendulkar is not only the captain of India Legends, but also the brand ambassador of the Road Safety World Series tournament. The competition features legends teams from Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka as well. You can check out the squads of all the 8 teams here.

Sachin Tendulkar will return to the field this Saturday at Green Park Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar represented the Indian team in 200 Test matches (Image: Getty)

After helping India Legends win the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series in 2021, Tendulkar will return to action in the second season of the tournament. He will play against South Africa Legends at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

India Legends will also face West Indies Legends at the same venue on September 14.

India Legends will play their remaining matches against New Zealand Legends (September 18, Indore, 7:30 PM IST), Bangladesh Legends (September 21, Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST) and England Legends (September 24, Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST).

The semi-finals and final of the tournament will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar