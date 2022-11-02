Rohit Sharma's poor run of form continued after he was dismissed cheaply for just two runs off eight deliveries in Team India's Super 12 encounter against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2. The Indian skipper did not look comfortable throughout his stint at the crease at the Adelaide Oval, leading to yet another poor start for the Men in Blue in the tournament.

After being put into bat first by Shakib Al Hasan, India took the field with their opening pair of Rohit and KL Rahul. The Indian skipper was at the non-striker's end for the majority of the first two overs. He then faced a probing set of deliveries by the in-form pacer Taskin Ahmed, who kept him on his toes.

The right-arm pacer stuck to the channel outside the off-stump as Rohit was a tad tentative with his approach. He tried pushing a delivery over the off-side field by making some room but was beaten by the extra bounce. He finally got a delivery in his arc, which he proceeded to pull but without a decent connection.

Hasan Mahmud, the man stationed at deep square leg, however, proceeded to make a mess of the attempt and gave Rohit a major reprieve. The Indian skipper's second-life did not last long as he was dismissed on the very next over by Mahmud, who entered the attack.

The opening batter pushed a delivery outside the off-stump, but the uppish nature of his shot took the ball straight to the man at point, who pouched it with ease.

Indian fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure after yet another lackluster outing by the skipper. Here are some of the reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #INDvBAN Gorgeous gorgeous just 2 runs off 8 balls against Bangladesh, Ladies and Gentlemen NBDC pro Rohit Sharma for you Gorgeous gorgeous just 2 runs off 8 balls against Bangladesh, Ladies and Gentlemen NBDC pro Rohit Sharma for you 🔥🙈 #INDvBAN https://t.co/Z4NDZV6Nkw

Sean Wilson @WilsonFC2012 How does Rohit Sharma keep getting gigs in T20 cricket for India? Surely there are better options now. #T20WorldCup How does Rohit Sharma keep getting gigs in T20 cricket for India? Surely there are better options now. #T20WorldCup

Sumanth G K @sumanthgowda186 Rohit Sharma just as poor as KLR just that he gets away with pretty 40 every 5 innings Rohit Sharma just as poor as KLR just that he gets away with pretty 40 every 5 innings

Aayush Agrawal @crazycricfan45 Meanwhile Rohit Sharma after getting out early 2(8) to Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar #INDvBAN Meanwhile Rohit Sharma after getting out early 2(8) to Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar #INDvBAN https://t.co/G8LVfHdm9V

diksha. @ms_misfitt_ why is no one talking abt Rohit Sharma's terrible terrible performance in the game ?

how is he just ignored...

pale captaincy, no contribution in the winning cause. why is no one talking abt Rohit Sharma's terrible terrible performance in the game ? how is he just ignored... pale captaincy, no contribution in the winning cause.

Harshit Anand @imHarshitAnand Rohit Sharma has a good backfoot game, can play bounce and pace well. Supposed to be the man for an AUS WC. But be it UAE or Australia (WCs) or the IPL, he has been outright mediocre for a while now. Intent improved but output hasn't. Rohit Sharma has a good backfoot game, can play bounce and pace well. Supposed to be the man for an AUS WC. But be it UAE or Australia (WCs) or the IPL, he has been outright mediocre for a while now. Intent improved but output hasn't.

Sayantan Ghosh @mostlybong Rohit Sharma has become way too fat for his own good. It is now starting to affect his batswing. Even for his trademark pivot shots nowadays he many a times struggles to properly transfer his weight. Rohit Sharma has become way too fat for his own good. It is now starting to affect his batswing. Even for his trademark pivot shots nowadays he many a times struggles to properly transfer his weight. 😐

India recovering slowly after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Virat Kohli had to venture out early to bat once again in the T20 World Cup 2022 following the loss of an early wicket. Kohli and Rahul slowly got into rhythm after India were reduced to 11-1 in the fourth over of the innings.

The duo negotiated the remainder of Taskin's spell, which came to an end in the seventh over. As of writing, Bangladesh skipper Shakib has introduced himself into the attack with the score reading 42-1.

Is the Indian captain's poor set of scores of late a concern for Team India? Let us know what you think.

