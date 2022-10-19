Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts on the upcoming high-profile match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. The arch-rivals will lock horns on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to kick-start their respective campaigns.

With the face-offs between the two neighboring nations confined to ICC events and the Asia Cup, the hype surrounding the high-voltage encounter is inevitably palpable.

Several high-profile players constitute the playing XI of both sides, making it a fairly even clash and unpredictable at the same time.

Opining that the high-octane encounter will have a tremendous atmosphere that fans will cherish, Rohit said in a video released by the BCCI:

"Whenever we play against Pakistan it is always a blockbuster, people want to come out and watch, and feel the atmosphere more than anything else."

Rohit continued:

"Obviously, you want to enjoy the cricket as well, but at the same time, the atmosphere in the stadium with the fans and even people who are watching from home, is pretty exciting."

India and Pakistan recently faced each other twice at the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both sides registered one win each, making the upcoming encounter much more interesting.

"We cannot start thinking about semis and finals from now itself" - Rohit Sharma

India's solitary triumph at the T20 World Cup came during the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2017. Since then, the Men in Blue have made it into the semi-finals twice, but have failed to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Stating that the squad are focusing on the task at hand rather than looking at the big picture at the moment, Rohit said:

"It has been a while since we won the World Cup, obviously the motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there."

He continued:

"So, one step at a time for us, we cannot think too far ahead. We cannot start thinking about semis and finals from now itself. We just need to focus on each team that we are going to come up against and try to do our best."

India will start as one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2022, but the unpredictability of the format could go against them.

Will India be able to end their silverware drought at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

