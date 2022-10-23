Former batter Virender Sehwag feels that Rishabh Pant will only feature in Team India's playing XI should Axar Patel not feature. The wicketkeeper-batter has lost his place in the side following a prolonged run of poor form in the shortest format.

To make Pant's matters worse, Dinesh Karthik has emerged as a credible wicketkeeping candidate with his ability to finish the innings being the icing on the cake.

The Delhi-born player was tried out in different roles in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, but he could not be among the runs.

Choosing his batting unit for the upcoming contest against Pakistan, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"I will go with the six batters of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya. We might get to see Rishabh Pant playing when Axar Patel is not a part of the playing XI."

Axar and Pant currently comprise two left-handed batting options in the squad. While Pant's inclusion introduces versatality to the team, his recent form speaks otherwise.

The spin bowling all-rounder, if included, could be promoted up the order as a floater to negate some of the matchups, especially against leg-spinners against a batting unit stacked with right-handed batters.

"I don't think anyone will start hitting from the word go in such an intimidating atmosphere" - Ajay Jadeja on India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where up to 100,000 tickets were claimed in the span of 30 minutes.

The two sides played at full-house Eden Gardens in Kolkata at the 2016 T20 World Cup, but the massive capacity at the MCG makes it an even bigger spectacle.

Siding with the prospect of Team India possibly playing with three spinners, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said during the same interaction:

"Ashwin and Chahal will play for sure. I don't know if Shami was given only one over because he is still recovering from COVID-19, but if he is fully fit and ready, then he should definitely play."

Jadeja continued:

"You have chosen Harshal Patel specifically for the death overs. I will go with Axar Patel as well. You need to play spin bowlers against Pakistan. I don't think anyone will start hitting from the word go in such an intimidating atmosphere."

India will want to better their impressive 5-1 win record over Pakistan in the competition when the neighboring countries face off on Sunday, October 23.

