“Our spinners need to accept the challenge” – Saba Karim picks Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal as spinners for IND vs AUS 2022

Ahead of the IND vs AUS T20I series, Saba Karim has picked Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal as his first-choice spinners. The former Indian cricketer feels the duo will be presented with a stiff challenge against explosive Australian batters in the upcoming series.

Speaking on India News, he said:

“I think Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal should play in the first XI. R Ashwin could play if the spin bowling is not up to mark [in the first few matches].”

It’s worth mentioning that Aussie batters like Glenn Maxwell and Mathew Wade have the ability to play innovative shots, such as reverse sweeps, and put spinners under pressure.

Karim added:

“Our spinners need to accept the challenge against Glenn Maxwell and Mathew Wade. They can play several innovative shots, like the reverse sweep. Australia also have attacking options like Tim David alongside Steve Smith and Josh Inglis.”

Karim also feels that there shouldn't be too many experiments in the IND vs AUS T20I series. These matches will ensure that all players get to know their roles, especially the opening combination. He believes this will also sort out the ongoing keeper-batter debate between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

He added:

“I don’t think there would be too many experiments. We need to come up with a good combination. It would be best if you could clarify players’ roles for the upcoming T20 World Cup. For example, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and the opening combination.”

IND vs AUS 2022: “Check whether Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are match fit or not” – Saba Karim

Karim further stated that the upcoming IND vs AUS T20Is will help check the fitness standards of ace speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. The pace duo missed the recently concluded Asia Cup due to injuries.

The former Indian selector said:

"I want to check whether Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are match fit or not. If they can bowl four overs, we are preparing well; they can participate in the T20 World Cup.”

The duo underwent rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. They are expected to boost India's bowling in the powerplay and death overs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on World T20 Champions Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). The action will then shift to Nagpur and Hyderabad for the second and third T20Is on September 23 and 25, respectively.

