"Seemed like Sri Lanka didn't want to win"- Fans slam SL for horrible batting against NZ in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka (SL) dished out a disappointing batting performance against New Zealand (NZ) at the T20 World Cup as they were bundled out for just 102. Chasing 168 runs to win, SL got absolutely no momentum as the Kiwis were all over the opposition.
Trent Boult (4/13) was the pick of the NZ bowlers and others chipped in too to squeeze the Sri Lankan batting. Dasun Shanaka and his men will certainly be disappointed with their performance.
Fans on Twitter slammed SL for being poor in the field and showing almost no intent with the bat to chase down the target. Some also feel that the heavy defeat has ended SL's hopes of making it to the semifinals. Here are some of the reactions:
Sri Lanka's chances probably ended in the powerplay itself
NZ did have the runs on the board, but 168 looked like a total that was still gettable if Sri Lanka got off to a solid start. However, the start was anything but solid as Trent Boult and Tim Southee wreaked havoc in the powerplay.
SL lost their first four wickets for just 8 runs, and could have lost more had the Kiwis made the most of a couple of run-out chances. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka did resurrect the Lankan ship a bit and tried to take the game deep.
However, Rajapaksa's wicket proved to be the final nail in the Lankan coffin. It was a professional performance from the Kiwis as they showed once again why they shouldn't be counted out of ICC events. With two big wins and five points from three games, the Blackcaps look set to make it to another semifinal of an ICC event.
SL have a couple of crucial games left against England and Afghanistan, but they will need convincing victories as well as some results going their way to have a chance of progressing to the next stage.
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads