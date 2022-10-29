"Seemed like Sri Lanka didn't want to win"- Fans slam SL for horrible batting against NZ in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka (SL) dished out a disappointing batting performance against New Zealand (NZ) at the T20 World Cup as they were bundled out for just 102. Chasing 168 runs to win, SL got absolutely no momentum as the Kiwis were all over the opposition.

Trent Boult (4/13) was the pick of the NZ bowlers and others chipped in too to squeeze the Sri Lankan batting. Dasun Shanaka and his men will certainly be disappointed with their performance.

Fans on Twitter slammed SL for being poor in the field and showing almost no intent with the bat to chase down the target. Some also feel that the heavy defeat has ended SL's hopes of making it to the semifinals. Here are some of the reactions:

Dilshan Ariyawansha ✊🏻🏴 @_ariyawansha Right, seems like this is the end of the road for SL in this year's T20 WC. Right, seems like this is the end of the road for SL in this year's T20 WC.

° @anubhav__tweets *SriLanka fking up a chase against NZ*



Russel Arnold- Let me talk about how SriLanka won the Asia Cup, how Asela Gunaratane won SL a bilateral series against Aus 4 yrs ago, how Shanaka chased 59 in 3 overs. *SriLanka fking up a chase against NZ*Russel Arnold- Let me talk about how SriLanka won the Asia Cup, how Asela Gunaratane won SL a bilateral series against Aus 4 yrs ago, how Shanaka chased 59 in 3 overs.

Dennis Long March @DennisCricket_ Sri Lanka bowled out for 102 as a tribute to something that's probably not funny. Sri Lanka bowled out for 102 as a tribute to something that's probably not funny.

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel The only reason Sri Lanka wanted to qualify for the Super 12s was so they could add to their world record of most T20I defeats. The only reason Sri Lanka wanted to qualify for the Super 12s was so they could add to their world record of most T20I defeats.

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket 5/3 and goodnight Sri Lanka 5/3 and goodnight Sri Lanka

Dennis Long March @DennisCricket_ 4 wickets down.



21 balls bowled.



Sri Lanka are rubbish 4 wickets down. 21 balls bowled. Sri Lanka are rubbish

Silly Point @FarziCricketer New Zealand have got their 5/3 quota from Sri Lanka. Stars aligning for India's World Cup win. New Zealand have got their 5/3 quota from Sri Lanka. Stars aligning for India's World Cup win.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 5-3 vs NZ in a WC game.. we feel you Sri Lanka #NZvSL 5-3 vs NZ in a WC game.. we feel you Sri Lanka #NZvSL

Yashraj @yashhitange Its 2019 WC SF all over again but its for SL this time Its 2019 WC SF all over again but its for SL this time

Archer @poserarcher It seemed like Sri lanka didn't want to win at all..so many drop chances no intent with the bat except few. So disappointing It seemed like Sri lanka didn't want to win at all..so many drop chances no intent with the bat except few. So disappointing

CA Mrityunjay Mishra @hellomjmishra

SL fans Faced Own Karma. Almost Out of the Worldcup.

Soon they will Land in Columbo. Great

#NZvsSL

#NZvSL

#T20worldcup22

#T20WorldCup Thanks Newzealand ,SL fans Faced Own Karma. Almost Out of the Worldcup.Soon they will Land in Columbo. Great Thanks Newzealand , SL fans Faced Own Karma. Almost Out of the Worldcup. Soon they will Land in Columbo. Great 😎🇮🇳🇮🇳#NZvsSL#NZvSL #T20worldcup22 #T20WorldCup

DHRUV @IamDhruv45 Faltu Team Srilanka

Isse acha Namibia Qualify karti toh acha rehta Faltu Team SrilankaIsse acha Namibia Qualify karti toh acha rehta

Akki @CrickPotato These Lankan players lack motivation, Make them watch Jayasuriya Mms These Lankan players lack motivation, Make them watch Jayasuriya Mms

Sri Lanka's chances probably ended in the powerplay itself

NZ did have the runs on the board, but 168 looked like a total that was still gettable if Sri Lanka got off to a solid start. However, the start was anything but solid as Trent Boult and Tim Southee wreaked havoc in the powerplay.

SL lost their first four wickets for just 8 runs, and could have lost more had the Kiwis made the most of a couple of run-out chances. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka did resurrect the Lankan ship a bit and tried to take the game deep.

However, Rajapaksa's wicket proved to be the final nail in the Lankan coffin. It was a professional performance from the Kiwis as they showed once again why they shouldn't be counted out of ICC events. With two big wins and five points from three games, the Blackcaps look set to make it to another semifinal of an ICC event.

SL have a couple of crucial games left against England and Afghanistan, but they will need convincing victories as well as some results going their way to have a chance of progressing to the next stage.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes