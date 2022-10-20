Spotted: Unbelievable similarity in the T20 World Cup records of Rohit Sharma and David Warner

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Australia opener David Warner are regarded as two of the finest white-ball batters of the current generation. Both are prolific openers who have won a number of games for their respective countries with their amazing talent. However, the similarity between the two cricketers does not end there!

Both Rohit and Warner are part of the T20 World Cup 2022 that is currently being played in Australia, and their stats in the tournament are unbelievably similar. Heading into the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022, both Rohit and Warner have played 30 innings each in the ICC event (Rohit has played 33 matches, but he did not get a chance to bat in a few games since he was part of the middle order during the early part of his career).

The parallels in their T20 World Cup stats do not end there. Apart from playing the same number of innings, both Rohit and Warner have struck exactly the same number of fours (80) and sixes (31) as well in the ICC event.

The stats are bound to change over the course of the ongoing tournament. However, it would be interesting to observe how similar their numbers look at the conclusion of this year’s World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and David Warner’s overall stats in the T20 World Cup

While the current Indian captain made his T20 World Cup debut in the inaugural edition in 2007, Warner first featured in the 2009 edition. Rohit has scored 847 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 131.52 in the T20 World Cup. He has a highest of 79*, having struck eight half-centuries.

Warner, on the other hand, has notched up 762 runs in the tournament at an average of 27.21 and a strike rate of 135.10. The 35-year-old has scored six half-centuries in the T20 World Cup with a best of 89*, which came during the 2021 edition in the UAE.

In fact, he was the Player of the Tournament last year (289 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.17 and a strike rate of 146.70) as Australia lifted the T20 World Cup crown for the first time.

Australia will kick-off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by taking on New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, October 22. The Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne the following day.

