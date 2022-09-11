Stuart Broad goes past Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets; becomes the second-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad reached a new milestone as he became the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket among fast bowlers. The right-arm seamer surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets on Day Four of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday, September 11.

The veteran bowler achieved the landmark by trapping South African captain Dean Elgar leg-before-wicket for 36. The scalp was Broad's 564th dismissal in Test cricket and he now trails James Anderson in the wickets column for pacers, with the latter having 666 under his belt.

Overall, the 36-year-old became the fifth-highest wicket-taker in international red-ball cricket, behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (666), and Anil Kumble (619). The wicket of Elgar was crucial as the visiting captain appeared set and getting into good flow.

Stuart Broad took four wickets in the first innings of the Test

Stuart Broad celebrates Ryan Rickleton's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

The Nottinghamshire bowler picked up four wickets in the first innings, dismissing Ryan Rickleton, Khaya Zondo, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje. However, the star of the show was Ollie Robinson, who took a fifer to skittle the tourists for 118.

The Proteas also hit back by leaving the hosts at 154-7 at the end of Day Three and picked up the remaining three wickets for four runs on Day Four. Ollie Pope scored a pristine 67, while South African left-arm seamer Marco Jansen ended up with a fifer. The home side have already picked up six wickets in South Africa's second innings.

The third day of the Test proved to be the opening day of the final game. Persistent rain washed out the first day while the ECB suspended play on the second following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

England and South Africa have won one Test each in the series. Ben Stokes and Co. faltered at Lord's by an innings but hit back with an impressive win at Old Trafford.

