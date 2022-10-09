Stuart Broad likely to skip England's Test tour of Pakistan later this year

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad remains unlikely to tour Pakistan for the three-match Test series in December this year as he and his wife, Mollie King, are expecting their first child. According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old has informed the selectors about the same.

England will visit Pakistan for three Tests, starting on December 1. However, the baby's due date coincides with a training camp in Abu Dhabi. Missing the warm-up period, which includes a practice game between England and England Lions, may mean Broad won't be match-ready for the first Test in Rawalpindi.

In one of his columns for the Daily Mail in September, the Nottinghamshire seamer wrote:

"Not long after, selection for the Pakistan Test series will take place, and whether I make that tour is yet to be decided. I will obviously want to be at home deep into November when Mollie and I are expecting our first child, so that will form part of the selection discussions.

"My job is to be ready whenever I am called upon again and I look forward to that with an enthusiasm that has reached another level these past few weeks."

Pakistan Cricket



Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi



Read more:



According to the aforementioned report, the pacer has decided to opt out of the tour after careful consideration, not least after enjoying a productive Test summer and finishing as the leading wicket-taker. Broad and Mollie announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

Stuart Broad recently passed Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets

Stuart Broad celebrates Dean Elgar's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 159-Test veteran became the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history by surpassing former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath. Broad crossed the milestone on Day 4 of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval by dismissing visiting captain Dean Elgar.

ICC



Overall, the Englishman's tally of 566 scalps is the fifth-highest in history, behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (666), and Anil Kumble (619).

He ended up 29 scalps in seven Tests in the recently concluded Test summer.

