"Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to score big, but hasn't yet delivered in big matches for India" - Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim believes Suryakumar Yadav needs to step up on the big occasions and play a match-winning knock for Team India in a crucial game. The 32-year-old failed to deliver in crunch Super 4 games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Saba Karim feels that if middle-order batters like Suryakumar Yadav begin to do well consistently, then it will also reduce the load of responsibility from the shoulders of established stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking to India News Sports on Monday, here's what Saba Karim had to say about the Men in Blue's middle order:

"Virat Kohli is definitely in a different league than the rest especially when he is in the form that he has shown of late. Suryakumar Yadav also has the ability to score big, but he hasn't yet delivered in big matches for India.

"You definitely get confidence by scoring in bilaterals, but it is your performance in multi-national tournaments that sets you apart. So once he finds that groove, it will be even better for the team."

Saba Karim wants Team India to give Rishabh Pant confidence

Saba Karim also feels that the Men in Blue simply have to address the issue regarding who their first-choice wicketkeeper will be between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Pant failed to impress in the 2022 Asia Cup and Karthik faced just a solitary delivery in the tournament.

Jaammii≼ @Jaammiing DK vs Pant debate is tougher than people realise tbh. Neither of them have been good enough with Pant having marginally better stats this year. DK has the IPL behind him but we have seen such false dawns from him before DK vs Pant debate is tougher than people realise tbh. Neither of them have been good enough with Pant having marginally better stats this year. DK has the IPL behind him but we have seen such false dawns from him before https://t.co/fHF3Z8BufI

On this, he stated:

"Rishabh Pant hasn't delivered the way everyone would have expected. But I am sure that if he is given a definite place in the XI and that confidence is shown in him, we will get to see the highs that he achieved in Tests and ODIs. It is important for them to confirm in this series who will be their first-choice wicketkeeper."

