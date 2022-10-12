Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Shreyas Iyer to play for Mumbai; will not travel to Australia with the rest of the reserves

Shreyas Iyer is all set to represent Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23. The right-handed batter, who is currently on the standby list for the T20 World Cup 2022, will not travel to Australia to join the rest of the squad.

Reserve players Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have reportedly left for Australia. Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, the remaining standby players, will only be sought by the team management should their services be needed during the tournament.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Shreyas Iyer has received permission from the team management to play in the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will join his teammates in Rajkot soon.

Iyer's last domestic encounter came in the form of the Duleep Trophy final, where he represented the West Zone in their 294-run triumph over South Zone. He scored 37 and 71 in the first and second innings, respectively, before joining the national squad for the white-ball series against South Africa.

The Mumbai-born batter was named as Deepak Hooda's replacement for the aforementioned T20 bilateral series. Iyer played in the third T20I before participating in the entirety of the ensuing three-match ODI series.

Shreyas Iyer will now join the Mumbai team, who have begun their campaign on a high. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Mizoram by nine wickets and are scheduled to take on Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (October 12).

Shreyas Iyer had a stellar ODI series against South Africa

The right-handed batter scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 120 in three matches against the visiting Proteas side. He recorded his second ODI hundred during the second contest in Ranchi and compiled a composed fifty in the series opener in Lucknow as well.

Shreyas Iyer @ShreyasIyer15 Proud of our fight and character! To comeback and win the series speaks volumes of our character and spirit. Well done #TeamIndia Proud of our fight and character! To comeback and win the series speaks volumes of our character and spirit. Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🏆 https://t.co/UVjqD6y4iH

While Shreyas Iyer has had a memorable 2022 in terms of ODI cricket, his numbers in the shortest format are not up to the mark.

Although he began the year on a high note by scoring three half-centuries on the trot against Sri Lanka, his form has wavered over the course of the year. This includes a lukewarm campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Will the batter find his touch in T20 cricket with a positive campaign for Mumbai?

