India's Suryakumar Yadav, England skipper Jos Buttler, and Pakistan captain Babar Azam have been nominated as the top three probables to finish as the leading run scorers of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The verdict was given by veteran cricketers and analysts in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz on their YouTube channel.

While Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam have enjoyed sublime form of late, Three Lions captain Jos Buttler is returning after rehabbing from an injury.

Speaking on the potential lead runscorer, former India pacer Zaheer Khan voted for Yadav.

He said:

"Picking the man who has been in consistent form and showing good signs is Suryakumar Yadav. 'SKY' definitely has a good chance of finishing as the leading run scorer of the tournament."

Suryakumar Yadav is India's leading run scorer in T20s this year

A fine striker of the ball, Surya comes into the showpiece event with an exciting repertoire of strikes where he can lay absolute waste to the bowlers. The 360 degree hitting ability of the Mumbai batsman can only propel him towards the top of the leaderboard.

Vouching for the dynamic Indian right-hander, cricket analyst/commentator Harsha Bhogle said:

"In the form that Suryakumar Yadav is, I would like to go for him. Although he batting down at the No.4 spot and while the top-scorers chart tend to be an openers thing, SKY still has a good chance."

Babar Azam and Jos Buttler amongst top picks alongside Suryakumar Yadav

Babar Azam

Babar Azam finished as the top scorer in the last edition and will be hoping to emulate the success once again.

Former England skipper and opener Michael Vaughan resonates the same and is optimistic that the Pakistan skipper can do an encore.

He said:

"Babar Azam's is a brilliant batter. The Pakistan opening batter makes a great combination with Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order and he is extremely consistent."

Returning from an injury last month, England skipper Jos Buttler is in phenomenal form and will be hoping to continue his decent run as the World Cup beckons. With the kind of dynamicity that he brings to the table, Buttler is simply a beast of the sport.

He would be an obvious contender to be amongst the runs, especially considering the fact that he opens the innings for England.

Jos Buttler

Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, heralded for his 2003 World Cup heroics, issued a warning about the carnage the Buttler could make. He said:

"One guy who the entire world will be watching because of the way he has been batting is Jos Buttler. He is one batsman the bowlers have to be really careful with."

The three aforementioned batters will be waiting for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup to begin on October 22.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes