Aakash Chopra has picked the absence of an express pace bowler as one of Afghanistan's problems heading into their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against England.

Mohammad Nabi and Jos Buttler's sides will lock horns in their second Group 1 game on Saturday, October 22, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. It will be just the third T20I game between the two teams, the other two matches also having been played in earlier editions of the World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the likely stumbling blocks for Afghanistan against England. He observed:

"The problems I am seeing for Afghanistan, one is Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fitness. Secondly, they don't have an express pacer. Their pace is okay, whether it is Fazalhaq Farooqi, Omarzai or Naveen-ul-Haq, they don't have that much pace. It is not enjoyable if that much pace is not there, it's not the same thing."

Chopra reckons the Afghanistan spinners are unlikely to have a field day in Perth. The former India opener explained:

"Spin is not going to work on this ground. So it is going to be a major problem for them. Optus Stadium - there is bounce and pace. It is one of the bounciest pitches in Australia, it used to be the WACA, but this is also not slow either and you get good bounce."

Afghanistan's bowling attack usually revolves around the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nabi. While the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq are handy with the ball, they might not be able to make the best of the bouncy track in Perth.

"There is explosive depth in the batting" - Aakash Chopra on England's strengths

England possess destructive batters throughout their lineup.

Chopra picked England's power-packed batting lineup as their strength. He elaborated:

"When I see the opposition team, there is explosive depth in the batting. You will see Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hitting at the start. Ben Stokes might come at three or four, there are brighter chances of him batting at four. They have Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali. They don't stop once they start hitting."

Chopra pointed out that England also have a decent bowling attack for the Australian conditions. The reputed commentator said:

"They have variety in their fast bowling. Reece Topley is not there and Tymal Mills might not be available but they have David Willey, Sam Curran, a dangerous bowler in the form of Mark Wood and Chris Jordan. They have decent bowling for these conditions. You will also get Adil Rashid there and Liam Livingstone will also bowl a little."

Chopra concluded by stating that England will head into the match as the overwhelming favorites. He also opined that either Jos Buttler or Mark Wood would likely be the Player of the Match, with the scales slightly tilted towards the latter.

