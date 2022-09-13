T20 World Cup 2022: "The sample size of match-winning performances is not there" - Aakash Chopra on Harshal Patel being part of only 4 pacers in India's squad

Aakash Chopra has questioned the selection of only four pacers in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel are the specialist seamers in the 15-member Indian squad that was selected on Monday, September 12. Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar are among the four reserve players picked for the global event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted his concerns about Bumrah and Harshal being a part of a slightly thin four-pronged pace attack. He explained:

"You have invested a lot in the faith that Bumrah will be back to prime fitness, not only fitness but also form and the same is true for Harshal Patel. I have a small reservation about Harshal - the sample size of match-winning performances is not there in international cricket."

While acknowledging that the two pacers were deservedly picked, Chopra feels an additional fast bowler should have been included in the squad. The former India opener observed:

"I am not saying that you shouldn't have kept Bumrah or Harshal, you didn't have too many options, but you could have kept one more fast bowler as part of this team because currently we are hoping that both will return fit and in form."

Harshal, who has predominantly excelled in subcontinental conditions, last played for India in the T20I series against England in July. Bumrah has been out of action since the subsequent ODI series against the same opponents.

"Arshdeep Singh hasn't done anything special with the new ball" - Aakash Chopra

Arshdeep Singh provides the left-arm angle in the Indian seam attack.

Chopra pointed out that Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar are also not well equipped to bowl in both stages of a T20 innings. He explained:

"Arshdeep Singh hasn't done anything special with the new ball till now. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has disappointed a little with the old ball. So you have very simple options - Bhuvi with the new ball, Arsh with the old ball."

The renowned commentator feels the Men in Blue are taking a slight risk by having Arshdeep and Harshal as two of their four seamers. He said:

"You are expecting that Arshdeep Singh can be your gun death bowler. In my opinion, he is still not one. You have just one gun death bowler - that's Jasprit Bumrah. You have one new-ball bowler - that's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. You are taking a slight chance with the other two."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I wish the team had allowed itself to see a little more of Mohd Shami after the IPL to allow him to challenge for a place in the XI. I wish the team had allowed itself to see a little more of Mohd Shami after the IPL to allow him to challenge for a place in the XI.

Chopra concluded by stating that Shami could have been included in the Indian squad as an extra pacer at the expense of a spinner.

