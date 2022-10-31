Aakash Chopra has questioned the lack of intent shown by Pakistan's batters during their run chase in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against the Netherlands.

The Men in Green restricted the Dutch to 91/9 after the latter opted to bat first in Perth on Sunday, October 30. Babar Azam and Co. then chased down the target with six wickets and 37 deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was critical of Pakistan's batting approach. He elaborated:

"The problem I am seeing is that why are you not showing intent in batting? Babar got run out once again, Rizwan still reached 49. You had a chance to finish this match in 8 to 10 overs because if you do that, your net run rate could have improved a lot."

Chopra questioned whether individual milestones are being given precedence over the team's interests. The former India opener said:

"You were in a position but you did not do that. Pakistan let go of the advantage they had. It is a subcontinental problem that you celebrate individual players but is it right for the team?"

Chopra added that Pakistan should have been more enterprising in their run chase. He stated:

"The team culture should be what is most essential for the team, not my individual performances or going not out. If I have to finish it in 10 overs, then I have to do it. Try at least, they didn't try. You won the match but you could have won better."

Pakistan lost Babar's wicket in the second over of their run chase. Although Fakhar Zaman (20 runs off 16 balls) played some attacking shots, they went at a snail's pace after his dismissal, with Shan Masood consuming 16 deliveries for his 12 runs.

"Shadab is telling every time that leg-spin works on these pitches" - Aakash Chopra

Shadab Khan was the Player of the Match in the Pakistan versus Netherlands game.

On the flip side, Chopra was quite pleased with Pakistan's bowling performance. The reputed commentator observed:

"It was a spicy pitch and everyone bowled well on that pitch, whether it was Shaheen, Naseem, Wasim or Shadab. Shadab is telling every time that leg-spin works on these pitches as well.

"They restricted them very well, the opposition team could not even reach 100 runs. So well done Pakistan, you are bowling well."

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz It wasn't the clinical, convincing batting display Pakistan fans had hoped for...but either way, Pakistan are over the line. They've won their first match at this World Cup and their first T20I match in Australia...EVER! It wasn't the clinical, convincing batting display Pakistan fans had hoped for...but either way, Pakistan are over the line. They've won their first match at this World Cup and their first T20I match in Australia...EVER!

Shadab Khan (3/22) and Mohammad Wasim (2/15) were Pakistan's most successful bowlers. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also chipped in with a wicket apiece for the Men in Green.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Pakistan beat South Africa in their next game? Yes No 0 votes