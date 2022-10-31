Aakash Chopra feels the Australian team management will be extremely concerned about the lack of runs from Glenn Maxwell's willow in recent times.

Maxwell managed just 13 runs off nine deliveries in the defending champions' T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Super 12 clash against Ireland in Brisbane on Monday, October 31. However, the hosts set a daunting 180-run target for the Irish and went on to win the match by 42 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra was asked if he would be concerned about Maxwell's form if he was part of the Australian management. He responded:

"Absolutely concerned because it will be a problem if he doesn't score runs. Mitchell Marsh also comes riding a horse, he (Maxwell) is also playing similarly after him, then Marcus Stoinis also plays like that."

The former India opener pointed out that the lack of form of almost all top-order batters is compounding Australia's problems. He elaborated:

"This template looks good, that you are hitting a lot, if everyone is in form. If no one is in form, whether it is Aaron Finch at the top alongside David Warner, then Mitchell Marsh and Maxwell, suddenly you realize that you are four down for nothing."

Chopra wants the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder to get used to the conditions before playing the big shots. He said:

"These are not the conditions where you can hit a six whenever you want. You will have to give yourself a little time. Glenn Maxwell - give yourself some time because otherwise, Max is looking 'Mini-well' at the moment."

Maxwell has scored a total of 64 runs in the three knocks he has played in the T20 World Cup thus far. He got off to starts on all three occasions but threw away his wicket while trying to play extravagant shots.

"Mostly he ends up playing for the opposition team" - Harbhajan Singh on Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell was caught behind off Joshua Little's bowling against Ireland.

Harbhajan Singh added that Maxwell has been unable to live up to the expectations from him. The former India spinner said:

"Mostly he ends up playing for the opposition team. He scores runs off two balls and then gives a chance to the opposition team, gets out and leaves. There are a lot of expectations from him but Glenn Maxwell is not able to play with responsibility. It is a point of concern."

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi Glenn Maxwell has not crossed 30 in T20Is since February. Glenn Maxwell has not crossed 30 in T20Is since February.

Harbhajan even suggested that Australia should consider bringing in Cameron Green at the expense of Maxwell. He highlighted that the youngster, who is waiting in the wings, has been in great form lately.

