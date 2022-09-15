T20 World Cup 2022: "Bumrah cannot be the answer to every question" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's bowling issues ahead of the tournament

Aakash Chopra has highlighted the bowling issues from the Asia Cup 2022 that India need to address ahead of the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from next month.

The Men in Blue failed to reach the final of the continental tournament after suffering defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s stage. They were without the services of primary pacer Jasprit Bumrah and T20 specialist Harshal Patel, who have now returned to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the learnings for Rohit Sharma and Co. from the Asia Cup. Regarding their bowling, he said:

"The venom was not seen in the bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling well with the new ball. If you leave the 19th over, he has bowled well with the new ball for the last one year."

The former opener added:

"But what about the death bowling? We are not getting anyone for the death bowling. Bumrah cannot be the answer to every question."

While pointing out that Bumrah cannot be solely relied upon, Chopra added that the faith in Harshal is also based on hope. The cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned:

"If he is the answer to every question, then that doesn't speak very highly of who we are. If you are saying that Harshal will come and manage, that is our belief, he has not done that in international cricket as of now because he has not played much."

The Indian bowlers failed to defend targets of 182 and 174 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was taken to the cleaners in the 19th over on both occasions when the game was in the balance.

"We are not able to pick up wickets" - Aakash Chopra on India's spin-bowling issues

Yuzvendra Chahal was not at his penetrative best in the Asia Cup 2022.

Chopra also bemoaned the lack of wickets from the spinners in the middle overs. He elaborated:

"Spin bowling - wicket-taking options. We are not able to pick up wickets. We were unable to pick up wickets in the 2021 World Cup as well. You are struggling today as well that who will pick up wickets in the middle overs."

The former India batter highlighted that all the spinners, including Yuzvendra Chahal who entered the tournament in good form, lacked potency in the Asia Cup. Chopra explained:

"Yuzi Chahal - I love him to bits, but in this entire tournament he had only one three-wicket haul and apart from that he had just one wicket - four wickets in the entire tournament."

He added:

"Whether Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin play - we don't get wickets. So in my opinion, bowling is looking a little weak."

Dr. Cric Point 🏏 @drcricpoint The biggest setback for India in Asia Cup 2022 is the form of Chahal. The biggest setback for India in Asia Cup 2022 is the form of Chahal.

While Chahal scalped four wickets in as many games, Ravichandran Ashwin accounted for a dismissal apiece in the two matches he played. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi managed one wicket each, with Axar Patel going wicketless in the only match he played.

