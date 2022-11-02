T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch and Tim David likely to play against Afghanistan despite injury concerns

Australian captain Aaron Finch remains likely to play in the crucial T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan despite carrying a hamstring injury. Hard-hitting batter Tim David is also likely to feature on Friday, November 4.

Finch, Marcus Stoinis, and David sustained hamstring injuries during Australia's 42-run win over Ireland on Monday, October 31, in Brisbane. While Stoinis is certain to play, the other two face further fitness tests.

Chief Selector George Bailey underlined that they will continue to monitor the captain and David over the next 48 hours and stated that they are optimistic about the duo playing against the Afghans.

He was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"We will keep assessing them over the next 48 hours. Stoin is good to go, the other two are actually pretty good, they are moving pretty well out there today. I haven't had a chance to grab our medical staff. I trust what information they will give us and I trust the information that Finchy will give us. We will give it the time it needs."

The batting pair reportedly participated in light runs in the the optional training sessions on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval. However, the pair did not bat. Stoinis, meanwhile, did not participate in the session.

Aaron Finch returned to form against Ireland

Aaron Finch. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Aussie skipper showed glimpses of returning to form, having scored 63 off 44 deliveries to help his side to a match-winning total against Ireland. The right-handed batter slammed five fours and three sixes.

However, England beating New Zealand on Tuesday, November 1, in Brisbane have made the defending champions' path to the semi-finals tricky. The Aussies must beat Afghanistan by a massive margin to gain a net run rate advantage over England.

England are in an advantageous position as they face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, November 5. Group 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup has three teams on five points each. However, New Zealand and England remain favorites to reach the semi-finals.

