Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has backed Virat Kohli to deliver for India against England in their T20 World Cup semi-final match in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

He said the Delhi batter has been in a great frame of mind since overcoming his lean patch. The veteran added that Kohli is hungry to win matches for India, adding that big games only bring the best out of him.

Kohli loves playing in Adelaide. He is unbeaten at the venue with scores of an unbeaten 90 versus Australia in 2016 and an unbeaten 64 against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He will be looking to complete a hat-trick of half-centuries in T20Is at the venue.

Similarly in Tests, Kohli has scored 509 runs in four Tests and 244 runs in four ODI matches at the Adelaide Oval. Fans can once again expect a cracker of an innings in the T20 World Cup knockout match on Thursday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers said:

“I spoke to him recently and there was a smile on his face. He said he’s happy, his life is good and he’s looking to play cricket and win games for India. I mean Virat starts talking like this and plays at Adelaide in a knockout game and it’s important for India that’s the man you want at the crease, so I can’t wait to watch him perform tomorrow."

He continued:

"I’ll put my name on the line so that he does well and India will win. I do believe that’s gonna happen.”

“You know Virat is not an MS Dhoni” – AB de Villiers hails Kohli’s special knock against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

De Villiers explained that he was thrilled at Virat Kohli’s knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where the batter remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to help India win a nail-biter in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/hAcbuYGa1H

He was surprised to see the batter smashing back-to-back sixes against Haris Rauf like finisher MS Dhoni did for many years for India.

"You know Virat is not an MS Dhoni who just hit sixes all the time, he’s got the ability to do so, but when he pulled off in that game [against Pakistan], it was destiny. It was crazy. Those sixes off Haris Rauf, leading into the final over, it was just insane.”

The RCB legend also mentioned that Kohli underwent some of the most challenging periods over the last couple of years and credited him for finally overcoming the setbacks and making a solid comeback.

"Virat Kohli probably went through the toughest two years of his life. I think he’s hungry and in the form again. He went through a lot of pain. There have been a lot of curve balls in his life and maybe obviously technically as well and with the game itself."

De Villiers added:

"He had some questions to answer for himself. It’s not a nice thing to go through, but to watch him play like he’s playing now, the game against Pakistan. Generally, if I watch him on the television screen, he looks alight and fresh."

The Men in Blue must beat England to reach the T20 World Cup final, scheduled in Melbourne on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes