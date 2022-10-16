T20 World Cup 2022 Commentators List: From Ravi Shastri to Eoin Morgan, full list of English and Hindi commentators for the mega event

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 got underway on Sunday, October 16, with two matches at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong. The mega event will continue in Australia for the next few weeks, with the final match scheduled to take place on November 13.

Fans always expect high-quality cricket matches during a tournament like the T20 World Cup, but what makes the competition even more special for viewers at home is the commentary for the matches.

Over the years, commentators like Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, and Ian Smith have given some unforgettable lines on air to describe the moments when teams won the World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a special video to list down all English commentators for the global feed of Tthe T20World Cup 2022 today. Here is the video, followed by the list.

English commentators list for T20 World Cup 2022

Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Mark Howard, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Eoin Morgan, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Natalie Germanos, Ian Smith, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison, Russel Arnold, Bazid Khan, Athar Ali Khan, and Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

Guest commentators for T20 World Cup Round 1: Brian Murgatroyd, Dirk Nannes, Niall O’Brien, and Preston Mommsen.

Hindi commentators for T20 World Cup 2022

The full list of Hindi commentators for the T20 World Cup is yet to be released, but host broadcaster Star Sports has confirmed the following names so far for the Hindi commentary panel.

Hindi commentators List: Sanjay Bangar, Deep Dasgupta, Nikhil Chopra, Abhishek Nayar, Pragyan Ojha, Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra, Jatin Sapru, and Irfan Pathan. (More to be likely added soon).

The T20 World Cup 2022 has gotten off to a great start in Geelong. The first day witnessed minnows Namibia outshine Sri Lanka, beating the Asian champions by 55 runs. It will be exciting to see which team takes home the title home in 2022.

