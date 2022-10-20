T20 World Cup 2022: "Definitely going to be a contender to be in the finals" - Zaheer Khan backs India to do well at the ICC event

Former pacer Zaheer Khan believes Team India can surely make it to the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Given the absence of experienced fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Khan feels there is still some uncertainty in the bowling unit. He did, however, imply that the side have showcased remarkable consistency in recent years and are capable of clinching a position in the summit clash.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Khan predicted that India would be one of the finalists at this year's showpiece event. He said:

"I am going to go with India. There has been some talk about Jasprit Bumrah being injured and about what will happen with the bowling. But still, I feel with the consistency they have shown over the last few years, I think they are definitely going to be a contender to be in the finals."

While Bumrah's injury has concerned many Indian fans, senior pacer Mohammed Shami's bowling exploits in the warm-up match against Australia have come as a major positive for the Men in Blue.

Shami, who replaced Bumrah in India's main squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, claimed three wickets and conceded just four runs while defending just 11 runs in the final over against Australia.

"My heart will, of course, always say India" - Ashish Nehra predicts his T20 World Cup 2022 finalists

Speaking in the same video, Ashish Nehra also predicted that Rohit Sharma and Co. will make it to the all-important finals of the ICC event. He spoke about how his heart would always want the Men in Blue to qualify for the crucial encounter.

He opined that England and New Zealand also have a significant chance of becoming the second team to reach the T20 World Cup 2022 finals. Nehra stated:

"Two teams out of India, England and New Zealand will make it to the finals. My heart will, of course, always say India, and the other teams, England and New Zealand, they can decide between themselves."

Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to open their campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

India suffered a premature group-stage exit at last year's T20 World Cup. They will be keen to make amends by delivering an improved performance this time around.

