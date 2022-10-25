T20 World Cup 2022: "Don't feel India will let this high come down" - Harbhajan Singh on Men in Blue's remaining group-stage fixtures

Harbhajan Singh recently stated that Team India will be high on confidence following their brilliant four-wicket victory over Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 23.

He suggested that the Men in Blue wouldn't get complacent after beating Pakistan and would rather want to raise the bar in the ensuing encounters.

He, however, opined that barring Pakistan and South Africa, no other team could give India a tough fight in the group stage. Speaking to Sports Tak, Harbhajan explained:

"I don't feel they will let this high come down. They will be aiming to raise the bar in their remaining matches. We knew that Pakistan and South Africa were the two teams in this group that could defeat India.

"We have won one against one of those two, and now their contest against South Africa will also be an interesting one. But apart from that, the other teams aren't strong enough in the group, according to me."

Notably, India are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the Netherlands. They currently have a net run rate of 0.050 and are placed second in the points table.

"Important to have a good opening partnership" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's form

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to make a significant impact with the bat against Pakistan, managing just four runs each in the match. Harbhajan urged the two batters to come up with improved performances in the upcoming matches.

He highlighted that the contribution from the opening batters is going to be key for the team. Harbhajan feels that although the side were able to recover after a shaky start against Pakistan, they can't expect the same from the middle order in all their games.

The cricketer-turned-politician added:

"It is very important to have a good opening partnership. India recovered after being 31/4 against Pakistan, but it is possible that such a recovery won't happen in some other match.

"It will be crucial to play out the first six overs without losing a wicket. Even if you don't score 50 runs, you will have to manage at least 35 to 45 runs during that period."

The Men in Blue will battle it out against the Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The contest is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

